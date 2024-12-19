Katie Holmes’ gold-plated belt and beanie combo is so unexpected

Katie Holmes does not care. And by that, we mean that this is a star who isn’t a slave to the trends cycle. In fact, she just ditched the fashion rulebook altogether - and styled it out brilliantly.

On Wednesday, the Broadway veteran was pictured in her New York stomping ground. By now, the actress’ loyal followers will understand that she considers the Manhattan streets as her personal runway, using each outing as an opportunity to showcase her low-key style.

For this particular public soirée, Katie wrapped up warm in a crisp-cut coat, featuring a rich ebony hue, a stiff collar, asymmetrical lapel detailing, gold button fastenings, a subtly boxy fit and a hip-skimming length.

© Getty The actress once again showcased her interest-piquing street style

The mother-of-one paired the luxe piece with some wide-leg blue jeans with a mid-wash and a slightly cropped length, leading the eye to her black square-toe boots cut from smooth leather.

Katie went all out on the accessories-front, teaming a selection of gems we most certainly were not expecting. The 46-year-old stepped out sporting a pair of cat-eye sunglasses with a soft brown tinted lens, her beloved chunky beanie in black and a modest black leather tote bag - a recent switch up from her go-to vanilla-hued Hermès Birkin.

© GC Images The star opted for a gold-plated belt to elevated the look

Pulling the entire look together was a gold, metal belt that was coolly slung around the actress’ waist. Injecting a dose of Y2K nostalgia into the otherwise classic aesthetic, the piece hailed from Miason Mayle and showcased a leather trimmed effect with gold-plated detailing and engraved coin embellishments.

To complete the look, Katie wore her brunette hair tied back into a low plait that daintily fell down the left side of her chic outerwear.

This marks the star’s second outing in the past week. She was once again seen mapping the bustling streets of New York on Saturday, platforming her unconventional street style for all to see.

When it comes to Katie’s style, one thing is for sure - we can always expect the unexpected.