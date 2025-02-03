Romeo Beckham embraces surfer style for luxury spa day with girlfriend Kim Turnbull

Soho Farmhouse is a home away from home for the Beckham clan.

The famed family are often spotted in the Oxfordshire haunt, lapping up the acres-upon-acres of pristinely manicured countryside and swanky member’s club facilities.

Romeo Beckham enjoyed a weekend at the A-lister hotspot alongside his girlfriend Kim Turnbull and younger sister Harper.

© @romeobeckham Balenciaga model Romeo kicked back at Soho Farmhouse

Naturally, being the fashion model and style insider that he is, the 22-year-old kicked back in style, embracing surfer chic for an afternoon spent in a luxe wooden sauna.

Romeo opted for a pair of classic board shorts featuring a navy backdrop with red racer stripes running down the sides. The Adidas bottoms made for a sporty statement, while being the perfect pick for the leisurely spa session.

© @romeobeckham Romeo and girlfriend Kim twinned in all-black

Being a Beckham, David and Victoria’s son is rarely seen without a cluster of chunky silver jewellery. He wore a silver chain necklace that complemented a set of silver stud earrings, which effortlessly heightened his It-boy persona alongside swathes of intricate tattoos courtesy of The London Social.

The image, which Romeo shared to his Instagram Stories, was accompanied by a sweet couples selfie including his DJ girlfriend. For the snap, 23-year-old Kim looked radiant with her porcelain beauty blend, 90s-inspired hoop earrings and an all-black aesthetic which ‘in-law’ Victoria would most certainly approve of.

It’s been a jam-packed week for the Beckhams, hence the need for a family staycay in the Costwolds.

Last week, the family gathered to celebrate patriarch David, who was the man of the hour as he was unveiled as the new face of BOSS ONE Bodywear at a star-studded event in London's Lightroom.

Proving their relationships are going from strength to strength, both Cruz and Romeo were accompanied by their divinely modish girlfriends, who twinned in lingerie-themed attire.

The night marked the first time the two partners have joined the Beckhams at such a big public family event. Safe to say that fashion lovers hope it won't be the last.