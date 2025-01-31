Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bridgerton’s Luke Newton goes public with girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti in stylish outing
Luke Newton (L) and Antonia Roumelioti attend the BOSS One Premiere Party hosted by David Beckham at Lightroom on January 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

The Bridgerton heartthrob attended David Beckham's BOSS party with the dancer on his arm

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Bridgerton fans - we apologise, but we might be about to break your hearts. 

Rumours that Luke Newton, who plays Regency-era heartthrob Colin Bridgerton, had found his real-life Penelope Featherington began circulating in early 2024 after they were spotted together at the Bridgerton mid-season premiere. 

On Thursday night at David Beckham's star-studded BOSS party, he proudly stepped out hand-in-hand with dancer and model Antonia Roumelioti, confirming that the 31-year-old actor has found love again after becoming single in 2023.

Luke Newton and Antonia Roumelioti seen arriving at the BOSS One Premiere Party Hosted By David Beckham on January 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)© GC Images
For the occasion, which saw the Beckham family including Victoria, Romeo, Cruz (who debuted a swanky Seventies hairdo) and Harper step out in support, Luke oozed cool in a single-breasted brown blazer with nothing underneath, showing his chest, paired with matching trousers.

Antonia on the other hand perfected effortless glamour, wearing a black bardot-style jumper with a Nineties supermodel-approved satin midi skirt and metallic silver court heels.

Luke Newton (L) and Antonia Roumelioti attend the BOSS One Premiere Party hosted by David Beckham at Lightroom on January 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty
Who is Luke Newton's girlfriend?

Antonia Roumeloti is a professional dancer who has performed on Dancing On Ice, and as a background dancer for other performers. According to Elle, she trained at the prestigious Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts in Swindon, and made her professional debut in December 2021 when she performed in Peter Pan

She also has a penchant for off-duty dressing. Her Instagram is a hub of sartorial goodness, featuring Hailey Bieber-coded outfits including low-slung jorts, luxe burgundy leather tops and plenty of stylish athleisurewear for her to dance away in.

On her relationship with Luke, a source previously told The Mirror:  “Luke and Antonia get on really well and are having a great time together. They have not yet gone public as it is still early days, but they have grown very close and of course all their friends and family know. They are thrilled to see them both so happy. And Antonia has been supporting Luke as he deals with the global attention that the latest series has attracted.” 

