Luke Newton goes public with girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti in stylish outing

Bridgerton fans - we apologise, but we might be about to break your hearts.

Rumours that Luke Newton, who plays Regency-era heartthrob Colin Bridgerton, had found his real-life Penelope Featherington began circulating in early 2024 after they were spotted together at the Bridgerton mid-season premiere.

On Thursday night at David Beckham's star-studded BOSS party, he proudly stepped out hand-in-hand with dancer and model Antonia Roumelioti, confirming that the 31-year-old actor has found love again after becoming single in 2023.

© GC Images Luke Newton and Antonia Roumelioti

For the occasion, which saw the Beckham family including Victoria, Romeo, Cruz (who debuted a swanky Seventies hairdo) and Harper step out in support, Luke oozed cool in a single-breasted brown blazer with nothing underneath, showing his chest, paired with matching trousers.

Antonia on the other hand perfected effortless glamour, wearing a black bardot-style jumper with a Nineties supermodel-approved satin midi skirt and metallic silver court heels.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Luke Newton and Antonia Roumelioti stepped out together at an official event for the first time

Who is Luke Newton's girlfriend?

Antonia Roumeloti is a professional dancer who has performed on Dancing On Ice, and as a background dancer for other performers. According to Elle, she trained at the prestigious Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts in Swindon, and made her professional debut in December 2021 when she performed in Peter Pan.

She also has a penchant for off-duty dressing. Her Instagram is a hub of sartorial goodness, featuring Hailey Bieber-coded outfits including low-slung jorts, luxe burgundy leather tops and plenty of stylish athleisurewear for her to dance away in.

On her relationship with Luke, a source previously told The Mirror: “Luke and Antonia get on really well and are having a great time together. They have not yet gone public as it is still early days, but they have grown very close and of course all their friends and family know. They are thrilled to see them both so happy. And Antonia has been supporting Luke as he deals with the global attention that the latest series has attracted.”