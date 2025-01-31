Inside David Beckham's big night: From dancing queen Victoria Beckham to sons Cruz and Romeo making their debut with stunning new girlfriends

David Beckham was the man of the hour as he was unveiled as the new face of BOSS ONE Bodywear at a star-studded event in London's Lightroom.

And right by his side, as always, was his biggest cheerleader - wife Victoria Beckham - along with their daughter Harper, 13, and two youngest sons Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19, who proudly supported the football legend-turned-fashion icon.

HELLO! joined the Beckhams at the exclusive launch, which was also attended by a host of A-list guests such as James Corden, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gemma Chan and Dave Gardner.

Proving their relationships are going from strength to strength, both Cruz and Romeo were accompanied by their beautiful girlfriends Jackie Apostel, 29, and Kim Turnbull, 24.

The night marked the first time the two partners have joined the Beckhams at such a big public family event.

© Hugo Boss David and Victoria Beckham with their three youngest children

Victoria stunned in a black sheer lace dress, which featured intricate cut-out details and elegant full-length sleeves. She paired the stunning ensemble with towering high heels, looking every inch the style queen that she is.

Jackie commanded attention in bold red lace lingerie, strikingly contrasted by a crisp white suit - both pieces from Victoria's own fashion brand while Kim opted for an all-black ensemble, consisting of a black bodysuit and a pair of trousers with a daring split.

© Instagram Cruz and Romeo were accompanied by their girlfriends Jackie Apostel and Kim Turnbull

Man of the moment David, who took the time to talk to guests, looked sharp in a tailored suit, looking very slick as he posed for cameras alongside his loved ones.

Throughout the night, the family lit up the dancefloor, moving to an electrifying DJ set by Mark Ronson and Honey Dijon. Lovebirds Cruz and Jackie shared plenty of affectionate moments, stealing kisses as they danced together.

© Hugo Boss The couple looked typically stylish for the soirée

It seems Jackie and Kim have been fully welcomed into the family, and have already formed a close bond with each other, spending much of the evening deep in conversation and sipping drinks at the bar. Guests were treated to Italian sparkling wine and Golden Martinis, expertly crafted with luxury gin from Seventy One.

Meanwhile, Harper was dressed to impress in a black slip dress from her mother's fashion line and an £8k Van Cleef & Arpels necklace. She spent most of the evening talking to friends, and taking pictures for them while older brother Romeo kept a watchful eye over her.

The sizzling new campaign comes as David, 49, gears up for his milestone 50th birthday on 2 May.

© Hugo Boss Jodie Turner-Smith looked flawless at the Hugo Boss party

The birthday celebration also marks one year since the dad-of-four signed a multi-year global partnership with Hugo Boss.

This partnership has seen him design a menswear collection spanning formal and casual designs - something which, he will continue over the next few years.

© Hugo Boss Gemma Chan looked stunning

His latest collaboration with the luxury brand sees him team up with renowned photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott to front the premium men's underwear campaign.

Mert and Marcus previously captured David for Emporio Armani's underwear campaigns in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

© Hugo Boss David Beckham x BOSS ONE Bodywear Campaign

© Hugo Boss David Beckham x BOSS ONE Bodywear Campaign

The pictures show David exhibiting his tattooed, athletic torso as he posed in sleek black and white boxers, sporting his trademark groomed stubble and messy hair.

Alongside the pictures, David stars in a breathtaking clip which sees him pulling up in a classic sportscar and entering a New York City warehouse apartment. On-screen, David invites the viewer in as he returns home for the day, to the pulsing beat of the anthemic In the Air Tonight.

© Hugo Boss Emily in Paris star Paul Forman was also in attendance

Speaking about his new venture, David shared his excitement, saying: "I once said that my bodywear modelling days had come to an end, but when BOSS shared their ambition for the range and brought in my good friends Mert and Marcus to shoot the campaign with their brilliant creative ideas I simply couldn't refuse."

© Getty Luke Newton and Antonia Roumelioti at the BOSS One Premiere Party hosted by David Beckham

This isn't David's first rodeo in the world of fashion design, with the former England star collaborating on collections with H&M, Emporio Armani and Calvin Klein in the past, as well as a partnership with Kent & Curwen.

The BOSS ONE Bodywear collection is set for release on 1 February - just in time for Valentine's Day.