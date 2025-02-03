Jennifer Lopez's plunge-neck pre-Grammys gown is her most daring to date

We can always rely on Jennifer Lopez to step out wearing a showstopping look that people can't stop talking about.

Over this weekend the 55-year-old Hollywood icon put on a spectacular sartorial display over the Grammys 2025 events.

Before showing us how to style up a plain black crop top on the red carpet, the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer attended the pre-Grammys gala in a traffic-stopping daring dress.

She served full-on glamour in a sleek, metallic burgundy gown with a deep plunging halter neckline.

© Getty Images for The Recording A JLo stunned at the Pre-Grammy gala

The figure-hugging dress featured effortless draping and a bold cowl neckline that gaped open down to her torso, giving a sultry touch.

JLo added diamond drop earrings, a statement necklace, and a sleek clutch bag for a dose of classic Hollywood elegance. In true A-List style, Jennifer made sure to take a statement layer for walking to and from the red carpet. Opting for an oversized brownish-red fluffy coat, she oozed elegance in all forms.

Daring dresses are the icon's sartorial bread and butter. From plunge-neck little black dresses to sheer spider web-adorned gowns, she's a fearless fashion muse.

© Getty Images for The Recording A She paired her look with a dramatic fluffy coat

For the Grammys on Sunday, however, she switched up her signature style and showed us how to nail understated special occasion dressing.

JLo stunned in a shimmering sheer maxi skirt featuring a voluminous peplum waist by Stephane Rolland. Giving her look a laid-back edge, she paired it with a plain black fitted long-sleeved crop top.

© @jlo JLo stunned in a voluminous skirt and plain black top

We expect adding an understated feel to dramatic outfits is going to be a major trend this year. Plenty of fashionistas paired classic basics with dramatic silhouette, including country singer Kacey Musgraves who wore a textured Ralph Lauren skirt with a simple white tank top, and dancer Nia Sioux who wore a ribbed grey Kwame Adusei dress with a hood for added detail.