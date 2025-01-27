Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez's wedged boots might be the 2025 trend we didn’t know we needed
Subscribe
Jennifer Lopez's wedged boots might be the 2025 trend we didn’t know we needed
Jennifer Lopez at the Deadline 2025 Sundance Film Festival Studio presented by Casamigos held at the Deadline Studio on January 26, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Deadline/Deadline via Getty Images)© Deadline via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez's wedged boots might be the 2025 trend we didn't know we needed

The Hollywood heavyweight put an elegant spin on a Y2K classic at the Sundance Film Festival 2025

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

We haven't even reached the end of January yet, and Jennifer Lopez has already put a brand-new shoe silhouette onto our radar. 

The 55-year-old stepped out on day three of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, putting a fashion-forward spin on her go-to all-white outfit formula.

She oozed cool-girl glamour in a crisp white high-waisted jumpsuit with a zip-up design, giving her look an off-duty edge, enhanced by a matching cropped white puffer jacket. 

For a touch of quiet luxury, a tan Hermès Kelly pocket waist belt added a pop of colour, and the pièce de résistance was a pair of leather wedge ankle boots in the shade 'milk white' by Le Silla. 

Jennifer Lopez at the Deadline 2025 Sundance Film Festival Studio presented by Casamigos held at the Deadline Studio on January 26, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Deadline/Deadline via Getty Images)© Deadline via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez's wedged boot heels could be 2025's most unexpected shoe trend

The super sleek silhouette with a pointed toe brings the ultimate, elegant concoction of a feminine wedged sandal with the Y2K favourite wedged trainer (remember that Isabel Marant pair?). Over recent years the fashion sphere has leaned towards comfortable footwear, favouring flats likes ballerina pumps, dad trainers and clogs. 

Jennifer Lopez is seen on January 26, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Declan Manley /London Entertainment/GC Images)© GC Images
She put a contemporary spin on her classic all-white outfit formula

Jennifer's unexpected shoe could become the next big shoe craze, reviving the heeled shoe but with a more comfortable edge. 

Wedges made a subtle reappearance on our sartorial radar in 2024, notably at the Chloé AW24 show, when the fashion girlies on the front row, including boho queen Sienna Miller, all donned the same pair of black open-toe wedges with a chunky brown cork heel. 

JLo's boot heels were from Le Silla© Le Silla
JLo's boot heels were from Le Silla

Jennifer's fashion agenda throughout the entirety of the Sundance Film Festival has been iconic. 

She perfected method dressing on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming film Kiss Of The Spider Woman. Paying homage to her character, Ingrid Luna, she stunned in a custom sheer lace maxi dress by Valdrin Sahiti, overlaid with an intricately crafted diamanté spider web accent.  

Jennifer Lopez attends the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" Premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 26, 2025 in Park City, Utah© Getty Images
She stunned in a sheer spider web-adorned dress

"The upcoming musical drama, which is produced by JLo's ex-husband Ben Affleck and his close friend Matt Damon, is a new screen version of the John Kander and Fred Ebb Broadway musical of the same name," explains H! Fashion's Orion Scott.

JLo is back influencing our sartorial wishlists, and, like the name of her 2024 hit single, we really can't get enough...

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More