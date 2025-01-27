Jennifer Lopez's wedged boots might be the 2025 trend we didn’t know we needed

We haven't even reached the end of January yet, and Jennifer Lopez has already put a brand-new shoe silhouette onto our radar.

The 55-year-old stepped out on day three of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, putting a fashion-forward spin on her go-to all-white outfit formula.

She oozed cool-girl glamour in a crisp white high-waisted jumpsuit with a zip-up design, giving her look an off-duty edge, enhanced by a matching cropped white puffer jacket.

For a touch of quiet luxury, a tan Hermès Kelly pocket waist belt added a pop of colour, and the pièce de résistance was a pair of leather wedge ankle boots in the shade 'milk white' by Le Silla.

© Deadline via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez's wedged boot heels could be 2025's most unexpected shoe trend

The super sleek silhouette with a pointed toe brings the ultimate, elegant concoction of a feminine wedged sandal with the Y2K favourite wedged trainer (remember that Isabel Marant pair?). Over recent years the fashion sphere has leaned towards comfortable footwear, favouring flats likes ballerina pumps, dad trainers and clogs.

© GC Images She put a contemporary spin on her classic all-white outfit formula

Jennifer's unexpected shoe could become the next big shoe craze, reviving the heeled shoe but with a more comfortable edge.

Wedges made a subtle reappearance on our sartorial radar in 2024, notably at the Chloé AW24 show, when the fashion girlies on the front row, including boho queen Sienna Miller, all donned the same pair of black open-toe wedges with a chunky brown cork heel.

© Le Silla JLo's boot heels were from Le Silla

Jennifer's fashion agenda throughout the entirety of the Sundance Film Festival has been iconic.

She perfected method dressing on the red carpet at the premiere of her upcoming film Kiss Of The Spider Woman. Paying homage to her character, Ingrid Luna, she stunned in a custom sheer lace maxi dress by Valdrin Sahiti, overlaid with an intricately crafted diamanté spider web accent.

© Getty Images She stunned in a sheer spider web-adorned dress

"The upcoming musical drama, which is produced by JLo's ex-husband Ben Affleck and his close friend Matt Damon, is a new screen version of the John Kander and Fred Ebb Broadway musical of the same name," explains H! Fashion's Orion Scott.

JLo is back influencing our sartorial wishlists, and, like the name of her 2024 hit single, we really can't get enough...