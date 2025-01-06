Jennifer Lopez oozes Ice Queen glamour at pre-Golden Globes party

Wearing the same colour from head-to-toe is a super simple styling hack to create a timelessly elegant outfit without the fuss.
This weekend, Jennifer Lopez proved the power of winter whites at the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios pre-Golden Globes celebration on Saturday, combining a classic cool-girl trend with dramatic winter glamour.
The 55-year-old stepped out at the Hollywood hotspot Chateau Marmont wearing a jaw-dropping figure-hugging maxi dress by Silvia Tcherassi featuring a daring V-shaped neckline that reached below the décolleté and a statement rosette at the torso. The rosette was one of 2023's major trends, and has continued to pepper sartorial agendas ever since.
For added interest (and an extra layer of warmth), she paired the dress with a dramatic faux fur archival Adrienne Landau coat. A white Chanel flap bag and dazzling Dior drop earrings completed her 'Ice Queen'-chic ensemble.
Wearing all-white looks has been a go-to styling formula for JLo since her 90s RnB girlie heyday. Perhaps her most iconic being the micro crop top, low-rise fitted trousers and rhinestone headband set she wore to the VMAs in 2000.
This winter, she's been schooling us in various ways to wear white whilst sheltering from the chilly weather.
Attending a special screening of her film Unstoppable in London in December, the actress oozed chic in a knitted white halterneck midi dress featuring a bodycon fit, flattering her curves, paired with a fluffy tonal jacket with a slightly oversized fit which she styled casually off the shoulder. A pair of white Louboutin court heels finished off her ultra-refined look.
She also had a major monochromatic moment in New York in November, styling a crisp white double-breasted coat dress with a pair of black leather boots and the most unexpected accessory - a black Christian Dior bucket hat.
Jennifer Lopez's fashion motto for 2025? If it isn't broken, don't try to fix it.