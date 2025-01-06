Jennifer Lopez oozes Ice Queen glamour at pre-Golden Globes party

Wearing the same colour from head-to-toe is a super simple styling hack to create a timelessly elegant outfit without the fuss.

This weekend, Jennifer Lopez proved the power of winter whites at the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios pre-Golden Globes celebration on Saturday, combining a classic cool-girl trend with dramatic winter glamour.

The 55-year-old stepped out at the Hollywood hotspot Chateau Marmont wearing a jaw-dropping figure-hugging maxi dress by Silvia Tcherassi featuring a daring V-shaped neckline that reached below the décolleté and a statement rosette at the torso. The rosette was one of 2023's major trends, and has continued to pepper sartorial agendas ever since.

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair Jennifer Lopez oozed ice queen glamour at the pre-Golden Globes party

For added interest (and an extra layer of warmth), she paired the dress with a dramatic faux fur archival Adrienne Landau coat. A white Chanel flap bag and dazzling Dior drop earrings completed her 'Ice Queen'-chic ensemble.

Wearing all-white looks has been a go-to styling formula for JLo since her 90s RnB girlie heyday. Perhaps her most iconic being the micro crop top, low-rise fitted trousers and rhinestone headband set she wore to the VMAs in 2000.

© WireImage All-white looks are a JLo signature

This winter, she's been schooling us in various ways to wear white whilst sheltering from the chilly weather.

© Mike Marsland Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome attend the "Unstoppable" UK Special Screening

Attending a special screening of her film Unstoppable in London in December, the actress oozed chic in a knitted white halterneck midi dress featuring a bodycon fit, flattering her curves, paired with a fluffy tonal jacket with a slightly oversized fit which she styled casually off the shoulder. A pair of white Louboutin court heels finished off her ultra-refined look.

She also had a major monochromatic moment in New York in November, styling a crisp white double-breasted coat dress with a pair of black leather boots and the most unexpected accessory - a black Christian Dior bucket hat.

Jennifer Lopez's fashion motto for 2025? If it isn't broken, don't try to fix it.