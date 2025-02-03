Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Grammys 2025: 5 Fashion trends we spotted to have on your radar - see photos
Grammys 2025: 5 Fashion trends we spotted to have on your radar

From Jennifer Lopez to Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX, see some of the most dazzling fashion trends that ruled the Grammys red carpet...

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
As expected, the 2025 Grammys brought a night of sartorial splendour. 

The biggest names in music came together to celebrate the biggest artists of the year, and of course, did so in serious style.

The event gives fashion's favourite faces a chance to showcase their individuality, providing plenty of jaw-dropping moments (undoubtedly with Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori with the most notable), glamorous gowns and cool-girl-coded trends to look out for for the rest of the year.

From classic Hollywood glamour to surprisingly understated looks, see the trends that A-listers from Charli XCX to Cynthia Erivo have put on our sartorial radar for 2025...

Textures Galore

Cardi B attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Cardi B
Charli XCX attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)© WireImage
Charli XCX
Chappell Roan attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The
Chappell Roan

One of the biggest style takeaways from the Grammys? Texture is taking over. Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Chappell Roan proved that adding dimension to a look is the ultimate way to stand out. Cardi’s Roberto Cavalli sculptural peplum gown, Charli’s Jean Paul Gaultier piece with feathered trims, and Chappell’s Jean Paul Gaultier SS03 couture dress with voluminous ruffles showed how flirty fabrics bring drama and movement to red carpet dressing. Whether it’s gilded gold, muted grey, or abstract print, 2025’s fashion forecast is all about depth, creating a look that’s both eye-catching and effortlessly cool.

In The Navy

Cynthia Erivo attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Janelle Monae attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)© WireImage
Janelle Monae
Fernanda Gimenez at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)© Billboard via Getty Images
Fernanda Gimenez

It's official - navy is the new black this season. Fernanda Gimenez oozed It-girl cool in Loewe AW24 with cut-outs, Janelle Monae proved the power of a tailored suit in Area SS25, and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo stunned in an understated custom Louis Vuitton gown. If elegant dressing with an effortlessly chic edge is your sartorial bread and butter, opt for the classic deep blue hue for a look that's sophisticated and bang on trend.

America's Sweethearts

Sabrina Carpenter, winner of the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Short n' Sweet" and "Espresso", at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2© CBS via Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter
Raye attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The
Raye
Kehlani attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)© WireImage
Kehlani

The classic sweetheart neckline is back in a big way. Sabrina Carpenter, Kehlani, and Raye all embraced the ultra-feminine silhouette, each putting their own spin on the romantic cut. From Sabrina’s Atelier Versace classic bombshell corsetry to Kehlani’s edgy take with structured detailing created by Rober Wun, and Raye’s dazzling Armani Privé number, their looks channelled Old Hollywood Glamour with a contemporary edge.

Chiffon Swathes

Gracie Abrams at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)© Billboard via Getty Images
Gracie Abrams

Paris Hilton attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)© WireImage
Paris Hilton
Charlotte Lawrence attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic
Charlotte Lawrence

Chiffon floated onto the Grammys red carpet in the dreamiest way, with Paris Hilton, Gracie Abrams, and Charlotte Lawrence proving the sheer, airy fabric is a must for 2025. Paris brought ethereal glamour in a Chrome Hearts gown with a sheer cape, Gracie chiffon’s soft romance in a bridal-approved dressed by Chanel, and Charlotte proved the power of all-black in a sheer piece by Valentino Haute Couture. 

Less Is More

Jennifer Lopez at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)© Billboard via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Nia Sioux arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) © AFP via Getty Images
Nia Sioux
Kacey Musgraves attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic
Kacey Musgraves

Perhaps the most surprising style of the evening, plenty of fashionistas paired classic basics with dramatic silhouettes, bringing an air of red carpet casual. JLo paired her sculpted waist skirt with a plain black top, both by Stephane Rolland, country singer Kacey Musgraves wore a textured Ralph Lauren skirt with a simple white tank top, and dancer Nia Sioux wore a ribbed grey Kwame Adusei dress with a hood for added detail.

