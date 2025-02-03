Grammys 2025: 5 Fashion trends we spotted to have on your radar

As expected, the 2025 Grammys brought a night of sartorial splendour.

The biggest names in music came together to celebrate the biggest artists of the year, and of course, did so in serious style.

The event gives fashion's favourite faces a chance to showcase their individuality, providing plenty of jaw-dropping moments (undoubtedly with Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori with the most notable), glamorous gowns and cool-girl-coded trends to look out for for the rest of the year.

From classic Hollywood glamour to surprisingly understated looks, see the trends that A-listers from Charli XCX to Cynthia Erivo have put on our sartorial radar for 2025...

Textures Galore

© Getty Images Cardi B © WireImage Charli XCX © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chappell Roan

One of the biggest style takeaways from the Grammys? Texture is taking over. Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Chappell Roan proved that adding dimension to a look is the ultimate way to stand out. Cardi’s Roberto Cavalli sculptural peplum gown, Charli’s Jean Paul Gaultier piece with feathered trims, and Chappell’s Jean Paul Gaultier SS03 couture dress with voluminous ruffles showed how flirty fabrics bring drama and movement to red carpet dressing. Whether it’s gilded gold, muted grey, or abstract print, 2025’s fashion forecast is all about depth, creating a look that’s both eye-catching and effortlessly cool.

In The Navy

© Getty Images Cynthia Erivo © WireImage Janelle Monae © Billboard via Getty Images Fernanda Gimenez

It's official - navy is the new black this season. Fernanda Gimenez oozed It-girl cool in Loewe AW24 with cut-outs, Janelle Monae proved the power of a tailored suit in Area SS25, and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo stunned in an understated custom Louis Vuitton gown. If elegant dressing with an effortlessly chic edge is your sartorial bread and butter, opt for the classic deep blue hue for a look that's sophisticated and bang on trend.

America's Sweethearts

© CBS via Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Raye © WireImage Kehlani

The classic sweetheart neckline is back in a big way. Sabrina Carpenter, Kehlani, and Raye all embraced the ultra-feminine silhouette, each putting their own spin on the romantic cut. From Sabrina’s Atelier Versace classic bombshell corsetry to Kehlani’s edgy take with structured detailing created by Rober Wun, and Raye’s dazzling Armani Privé number, their looks channelled Old Hollywood Glamour with a contemporary edge.

Chiffon Swathes

© Billboard via Getty Images Gracie Abrams © WireImage Paris Hilton © FilmMagic Charlotte Lawrence

Chiffon floated onto the Grammys red carpet in the dreamiest way, with Paris Hilton, Gracie Abrams, and Charlotte Lawrence proving the sheer, airy fabric is a must for 2025. Paris brought ethereal glamour in a Chrome Hearts gown with a sheer cape, Gracie chiffon’s soft romance in a bridal-approved dressed by Chanel, and Charlotte proved the power of all-black in a sheer piece by Valentino Haute Couture.

Less Is More

© Billboard via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez © AFP via Getty Images Nia Sioux © FilmMagic Kacey Musgraves

Perhaps the most surprising style of the evening, plenty of fashionistas paired classic basics with dramatic silhouettes, bringing an air of red carpet casual. JLo paired her sculpted waist skirt with a plain black top, both by Stephane Rolland, country singer Kacey Musgraves wore a textured Ralph Lauren skirt with a simple white tank top, and dancer Nia Sioux wore a ribbed grey Kwame Adusei dress with a hood for added detail.