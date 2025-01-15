Romeo Beckham is the spitting image of his dad David in new streetwear snaps

There are few things harder in this world than deciding which member of the Beckham family is most stylish.

Victoria is of course the blueprint for sleek chic, David has always been a menswear inspiration, Brooklyn is rarely seen not sporting a plain white tee and dickies, Cruz is now officially his mother's muse and Harper is quickly becoming an It-Girl before our eyes.

As for Romeo, the 22-year-old is giving his famous family a run for their money, creating a name for himself in the fashion sphere as a street style mogul and his recent Instagram snap is proof of just that.

© @romeobeckham Romeo's hoodie is from Utah-based brand Bad Son

Sharing a selection of snaps to his story on Tuesday evening, Romeo showed off his hypebeast outfit, and fans can’t help but compare him to his former footballer father in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Styling an oversized acid wash green hoodie from Badson over a plain white tee with a set of classic blue jeans and a black Balenciaga beanie, Romeo leaned into the streetstyle aesthetic heroed by skaters, rappers and cool guys during the 90s.

© @romeobeckham The 22-year-old even has similar tattoo's to David

To complete the look Romeo layered a selection of his favourite jewellery, including a silver chain necklace and bracelet, a stack of diamond earrings and two gold Cartier rings on one hand.

© Getty Images David was (and still is) a style icon © Getty Images Romeo really is the spitting image of David

Out of all the Beckham children, Romeo is for sure the most similar to David in both looks and style. When not scoring history-making goals for Manchester United from 1992 to 2003, David and his blonde highlighted hair was known as a style icon, often spotted in bomber jackets, baggy jeans, beanies and white vest tops.

Despite having a fashion designer mother and a famous footballer father, Romeo has made it clear that he’s carving his own path, recently working with both Balenciaga and YSL on campaigns as a model and talent.

Romeo is proof that sartorial style runs deep in the Beckham DNA.