Dua Lipa celebrates major career milestone in a dreamy fluffy coat

Congratulations are in order for Dua Lipa once again, but this time it's not because she said “yes” to her former boyfriend turned fiancé, Callum Turner.

This time round we’re congratulating one of her many business milestones, this time for her weekly newsletter, online stopping spot for all things cool-girl coded, podcast and book club platform, Service95.

To celebrate the occasion, Dua of course dressed to impress, sharing a selection of images to her Instagram account with a giant chocolate cake adorned with colourful candles and the logo of her book club scrawled across the top in black fondant lettering.

© @dualipa Dua started the business in 2021

The illusion singer opted for a casual yet overly cool ensemble to mark the milestone, settling on a giant lilac-toned fluffy coat, a set of diamond and gold Tiffany & Co. earrings and a glowing makeup look.

© @dualipa The online platform has gained a worldwide cult following over the years

Dua expressed her love and admiration for the project, mentioning in the caption “I still can’t believe how much Service95 has grown since launching. What started because of my love of making lists (yes, really!) and sharing recommendations with friends, has evolved into a global platform. From our weekly newsletters and At Your Service podcast to the website and Service95 Book Club, it has become so much more than I ever imagined – and I’ve loved every step of the journey so far.”

© Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com Dua and Callum were recently spotted in Paris together to celebrate Tiffany & Co.

It’s been a busy start to 2025 for the It-Brit: an engagement, a Paris Haute Couture Week, a YSL Beauty blush campaign, becoming the face of Chanel’s 25 handbag and now a business birthday, to name but a few.

Thankfully for fans of Dua and her impeccable style, the 28-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, concluding her celebratory post by saying; ““There’s still so much more to come. Make sure you’re subscribed (it’s free!) so you’re always the first to know what’s next.”