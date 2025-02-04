Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa celebrates major career milestone in a dreamy fluffy coat
Subscribe
Dua Lipa celebrates major career milestone in a dreamy fluffy coat
Digital Cover fashion-trends© @dualipa

Dua Lipa celebrates major career milestone in a dreamy fluffy coat

The It-Brit celebrated her business' third birthday over the weekend in sartorial style

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Congratulations are in order for Dua Lipa once again, but this time it's not because she said “yes” to her former boyfriend turned fiancé, Callum Turner. 

This time round we’re congratulating one of her many business milestones, this time for her weekly newsletter, online stopping spot for all things cool-girl coded, podcast and book club platform, Service95. 

To celebrate the occasion, Dua of course dressed to impress, sharing a selection of images to her Instagram account with a giant chocolate cake adorned with colourful candles and the logo of her book club scrawled across the top in black fondant lettering.

Dua Lipa Poses with a cake in a fluffy jacket © @dualipa
Dua started the business in 2021

The illusion singer opted for a casual yet overly cool ensemble to mark the milestone, settling on a giant lilac-toned fluffy coat, a set of diamond and gold Tiffany & Co. earrings and a glowing makeup look. 

Dua Lipa Poses with a cake in a fluffy jacket © @dualipa
The online platform has gained a worldwide cult following over the years

Dua expressed her love and admiration for the project, mentioning in the caption “I still can’t believe how much Service95 has grown since launching. What started because of my love of making lists (yes, really!) and sharing recommendations with friends, has evolved into a global platform. From our weekly newsletters and At Your Service podcast to the website and Service95 Book Club, it has become so much more than I ever imagined – and I’ve loved every step of the journey so far.” 

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner pose together for a photo at a Tiffany & Co. event in Paris© Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com
Dua and Callum were recently spotted in Paris together to celebrate Tiffany & Co.

It’s been a busy start to 2025 for the It-Brit: an engagement, a Paris Haute Couture Week, a YSL Beauty blush campaign, becoming the face of Chanel’s 25 handbag and now a business birthday, to name but a few. 

Thankfully for fans of Dua and her impeccable style, the 28-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, concluding her celebratory post by saying; ““There’s still so much more to come. Make sure you’re subscribed (it’s free!) so you’re always the first to know what’s next.”

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More