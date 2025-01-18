Dua Lipa shows off her engagement ring while sporting a ‘NSFW’ slogan tank top

All is well in the world of fashion once again because Dua Lipa is back to regular programming, sharing a plethora of stylish snaps to her Instagram.

After a small love bubble hiatus since getting engaged to her actor beau Callum Turner, the It-Brit is back on the ‘gram, giving fans a much-needed dose of outfit inspo.

Her most recent grid post features a series of behind-the-scenes moments from her recent trip to Chile, and as expected she packed her check-in luggage to perfection.

© @dualipa Dua is absolutely glowing

In the first image in her 18-picture carousel showcases just how on trend the 29-year-old really is, the singer opting for a ‘NSFW’ ribbed white tank top with the words ‘mother f***er” printed in black text across the front.

She styled the comical Sabrina Carpenter-approved (Please, Please, Please fans will understand) tank with a set of black trousers and a glowing sun-kissed makeup look. For hair, she wore her newly dyed jet-black hair down in a sleek straightened look with a middle part.

© @dualipa All eyes were on her left hand

The cherry on top of the cool-girl ensemble was of course her new diamond delight which now resides on her wedding finger.

The subtle flash of her engagement ring has fans in the comment section swooning, with one saying: “I see that ring again.”

© Instagram Dua Lipa first showed off the ring at Christmas

Though Dua and Callum are yet to officially confirm the next step in their relationship, over the Christmas break Dua subtly flashed the diamond in a series of low-key images, letting fans confirm for themselves whether or not the rumours were true or not.

Subtle, non-confirming engagements seem to be the way amongst the Hollywood elite, Zendaya and Tom Holland taking a similar approach over the festive period with Zendaya wearing a ring on that finger to the Golden Globes.

Dua is known in the industry for her impeccable style game and now that wedding bells are ringing in the distance, we can’t wait to see what she wears on the big day.

Watch this space…