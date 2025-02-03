Dua Lipa pairs shearling bomber with her boho-chic engagement ring

After months of zooming in on every blurry pap shot, Dua Lipa fans finally have a crystal-clear view of the singer’s engagement ring—straight from the source.

The pop icon treated us to a front-row seat via her latest Instagram photo dump, and naturally, all eyes were on the dazzling rock wrapped around her finger.

In the carousel, Dua effortlessly pulls off a masterclass in layering, sporting Loewe's shearling-trimmed cotton-blend shell jacket—a fresh, modern take on the classic aviator. With its plush shearling collar, edgy buckled straps, and an adjustable bubble hem, the lightweight yet cozy piece is equal parts practical and fashion-forward. But, let’s be real, the real statement piece? That ring.

Dua’s alleged engagement ring from beau Callum Turner, featuring a chunky yellow-gold band with embedded stone, taps into the rising trend of Etruscan-inspired jewellery for popping the question with.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa's showed off her sparkling diamond ring in her car selfie

According to bespoke jeweller Emma Clarkson Webb, “The 'Toi et Moi' style is still emerging as a popular design choice as well as the oval cut or chunky Etruscan style engagement ring design.” Similarly, jewellery designer Rachel Boston shares, “Personally, I love wider, graphic bands or double-band designs. They look so sleek and modern, while remaining really elegant. We've seen a lot of clients be bolder with their choice of bands—it’s a great way to make a ring truly ‘yours,’ as there are so many variations of this you can explore when you eschew traditional engagement ring styles.”

“We’re noticing a clear shift toward modern interpretations of vintage designs, with elongated shapes taking center stage,” adds Jeremy Kanzen, CEO of The Diamond Store. And Dua’s ring embodies just that—a perfect fusion of ancient inspiration with a thoroughly contemporary edge.

© Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com According to reports Callum Turner and Dua Lipa are engaged

There’s something about her ring’s aesthetic that feels familiar yet fresh. While the bohemian vibe never truly disappears, it’s back in a big way for AW24—this time, with a more refined and elevated edge. It’s like stepping into a sartorial time machine, straight to the early 2000s—disc belts, suede fabrics, prairie dresses, and endless references to Sienna Miller’s Glastonbury era.

This boho-chic resurgence has been brewing for a while, but the fashion world really took notice when Gabriela Hearst said farewell as Creative Director at Chloé, paving the way for Chemena Kamali’s much-anticipated AW24 collection. And Kamali delivered. “As the Chloé show unfolded, it was clear Chemena had single-handedly revived boho chic. Amongst the designs, we saw ruffled blouses tucked into jeans, billowing chiffon dresses, wooden clogs—all in neutral tones,” notes style writer Chloe Gallacher.

With Dua Lipa embracing the aesthetic, there’s no denying that the boho renaissance is here to stay. Whether it’s a statement engagement ring or suede boots, consider this your cue to lean into effortless, earthy elegance this season.