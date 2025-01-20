Dua Lipa dazzles in denim plunge dress

Dua Lipa's sartorial agenda is the gift that keeps on giving.

Seeped in It-girl feminine energy, the global superstar's wardrobe is peppered with the latest trends, the coolest brands and effortlessly glamorous classic pieces.

The 29-year-old is keeping our sartorial spines tingling with outfits she's sharing whilst on her global Radical Optimism music tour. The latest was a designer dream combo whilst in Chile, South America.

© @dualipa Dua stunned in a JW Anderson denim dress

She shared images with her 87.4m Instagram followers, oozing It-girl glamour in a plunge-neck denim wrap dress by British fashion label JW Anderson.

The easy-to-wear piece featured buttoned-up pockets, a sleeveless design and an asymmetrical hem.

Denim dresses are seeped in fashion history. Gaining popularity in the 1970s, they became a staple in the 1980s, reflecting the era's love for denim in all forms. They then resurfaced in the 1990s and have remained a wardrobe staple ever since, including with royalty. In September 2024, the Princess of Wales wore a free-flowing laid-back denim dress from high street label H&M.

Dua paired hers with a cross necklace, 2000s R'n'B girl-approved gold hoop earrings, a black Chanel hobo bag featuring a chunky gold chain strap and the pièce de résistance - her rumoured 'engagement ring'.

"Though Dua and Callum are yet to officially confirm the next step in their relationship, over the Christmas break Dua subtly flashed the diamond in a series of low-key images, letting fans confirm for themselves whether or not the rumours were true or not," said H! Fashion's Orion Scott.

Dua seemingly hasn't taken the ring off she was first pictured in it. From slogan tank tops to party girl-esque nude bralettes, she's sported the chunky gold ring with a statement diamond at the centre constantly.

Over recent months, the celebrity sphere has been rife with engagement news, from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to Zendaya and Tom Holland. We're expecting to see plenty of stellar A-list bridalwear this year...