Dua Lipa and Callum Turner twin in all-black for an ultra glam date night in Paris

By far the most talked about couple in the fashion sphere and beyond right now is Dua Lipa and Callum Turner (sorry Zendaya and Tom.)

Both pioneers in the style realm, the famed duo are quite literally the epitome of couple goals - and their most recent glamorous date night proves just that.

To celebrate the debut of Tiffany & Co.’s newest collection, Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams, at an intimate star-studded dinner in Paris on Monday night, Dua and Callum decided to match each other's energy in complementing all-black looks.

© Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com The British couple were all smiles for the occasion

Dua, who is known for her impeccable on and off-duty fashion choices, stunned in a sculptural floor length black gown with subtle volumised hip accents and a structured bodice. She wore her jet black locks down in a sleek straightened middle part and accessorised with a selection of diamond and gold Tiffany & Co. jewels.

© Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com The 29-year-old singer opted for an elegant strapless gown © Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com The Fantastic Beasts actor kept things sleek in a black tailored look

Callum took style cues from his alleged pop-star fiancé, styling a black double-breasted blazer and matching suit trousers with a black shirt left unbuttoned.

The loved-up pair posed for photos inside the event, both seen giggling together and smiling from ear to ear alongside famed faces such as Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Anya Taylor-Joy and Gabriella Union.

© @dualipa The couple have made it very clear to the public just how in love they are

Dua and Callum were first linked back in January 2024 after they publicly confirmed their romance post-PDA sesh at Sushi Park in West Hollywood. The dynamic duo have now taken their relationship to the next step, with Dua seen sporting a decadent diamond ring on that finger during the festive season.

Although the couple are yet to officially confirm their relationship status as husband and wife-to-be, it’s highly likely that the wedding plans are well underway. If their nuptials outfits are anything like their Parisian dinner date look, it’s likely set to be the wedding of the century.