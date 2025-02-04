Anna Wintour pays homage to British royal style at Buckingham Palace

Congratulations are in order for Dame Anna Wintour who received her Companion of Honour award for her services to fashion at an intimate investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday morning.

To mark the poignant occasion, the Vogue Editor and Chief and Lead Chairperson of the Met Gala decided on a Royal-approved checkered grey suiting look.

© Getty Images The Global Content Officer for Conde Nast effortlessly paid tribute to British fashion in her Alexander McQueen look

Posing outside of Buckingham Palace, the fashion mogul smiled for the camera, showing off her new ceremonial medal whilst simultaneously making a strong case for sculptural hemlines and paying homage to British style.

© Getty Images Checker print is synonymous with British royal style

The 75-year-old called on British fashion house McQueen to dress her for the morning event, settling on a midi-length pencil skirt with a matching asymmetrical hem blazer, a set of knee-high heeled snakeskin boots, a statement purple gem necklace and of course, a pair of her signature blacked-out sunglasses.

The structured blazer was an iteration of the brand's iconic blazer style, fittingly titled the ‘Prince Of Wales Peak Shoulder Jacket.’

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales wore a checkered dress to visit South Wales last month © Getty Images Diana, Princess of Wales was a huge fan of checkered suiting looks

Checkered fabric, while continuously in fashion, has been a prominent print in the world of royal style, donned by the likes of Princess Kate, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle throughout their time in the public eye.

The Companion of Honour Award is just one of the many prestigious titles on her list, however, according to PA Media, Anna told The King: “It makes me even more convinced that I have so much more to achieve.”

She continued: “The last time I was here the Queen gave me a medal and we both agreed that we had been doing our job a very long time, and then this morning His Majesty asked me if this meant I was going to stop working and I said firmly, no.”

Anna joins the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Sir Elton John, David Hockney, and Sir Paul McCartney, all of whom have previously been recognised with a Companion of Honour award for their services.