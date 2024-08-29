US Open Tennis Championships 2024: Best dressed guests

If you thought the summer of stellar sports fashion was done for the year now that the Royal Ascot, the Euros, Wimbledon and the Olympics have finished - fear not. The US Open is here and if the Team USA supporter's outfits from the Paris Olympics is anything to go by, we're in for a real treat.

Already A-listers have put their best fashion feet forward both on and off the court, serving (pun intended) a slew of ace ensembles.

Naomi Osaka's Brat girl coquette-core 'fit will go down as one of the best player's outfits of all time, fashion stalwart Anna Wintour has worn not one, but three abstract patterned maxi dresses and Vera Wang wore a delightful chain of cascading pearls to add some timeless glamour to the spectators stands.

Scroll on to see the best dressed guests at the US Open in 2024...

© Gotham Vera Wang and Anna Wintour Iconic fashion designer Vera Wang oozed bridal glamour in a slim-fitting white maxi dress complete with strings of pearls cascading from her neck. She posed with Anna Wintour, who wore a high-neck white dress with statement black roses on, complete with glittery heeled boots.

© Getty Coco Rocha Canadian fashion model Coco oozed It-girl glam in a black collared mini dress by Magic Atelier, paired with Christian Siriano platform heels.

© Getty Emma Raducanu It-Brit Emma went full Barbiecore on-court in a fuschia pink Nike mini dress.

© Getty Jessica Biel Actress and wif of Justine Timberlake, Jessica Beil opted for a powder blue waistcoat and matching trouser set.

© Getty Coco Gauff US tennis champ Coco opted for a cool-girl-approved pleated navy skirt with a matching cropped top. Brat-girl green accessories finished off her look.

© Getty Liz Gillies Dynasty star Liz Gillies opted for laid-back summer vibes in white linen trousers, a vest top and a cream cardigan tied over her shoulders.

© Getty Naomi Osaka Iconic. Naomi stunned in a neon green Nike dress complete with a tiered frilled skirt and white trainers with matching bows on the back. Game, set, match.