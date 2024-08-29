Skip to main contentSkip to footer
US Open Tennis Championships 2024: Best dressed guests from Emma Raducanu to Anna Wintour
US Open Tennis Championships 2024: Best dressed guests

From Naomi Osaka on-court to Anna Wintour in the stands, see all the best fashion moments from this year's prestigious American tennis tournament

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
If you thought the summer of stellar sports fashion was done for the year now that the Royal Ascot, the Euros, Wimbledon and the Olympics have finished - fear not. The US Open is here and if the Team USA supporter's outfits from the Paris Olympics is anything to go by, we're in for a real treat.

Already A-listers have put their best fashion feet forward both on and off the court, serving (pun intended) a slew of ace ensembles. 

Naomi Osaka's Brat girl coquette-core 'fit will go down as one of the best player's outfits of all time, fashion stalwart Anna Wintour has worn not one, but three abstract patterned maxi dresses and Vera Wang wore a delightful chain of cascading pearls to add some timeless glamour to the spectators stands. 

MORE:  Naomi Osaka's custom 'Brat Summer' US Open outfit is peak coquettecore

READ:  Zendaya serves major Wimbledon vibes with her tennis-themed 'Challengers' press tour outfits

Scroll on to see the best dressed guests at the US Open in 2024...

Vera Wang and Anna Wintour arrive at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships on August 26, 2024 in Flushing, New York. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)© Gotham

Vera Wang and Anna Wintour

Iconic fashion designer Vera Wang oozed bridal glamour in a slim-fitting white maxi dress complete with strings of pearls cascading from her neck.

She posed with Anna Wintour, who wore a high-neck white dress with statement black roses on, complete with glittery heeled boots.

Coco Rocha attends day three of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on August 28, 2024 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)© Getty

Coco Rocha

Canadian fashion model Coco oozed It-girl glam in a black collared mini dress by Magic Atelier, paired with Christian Siriano platform heels.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain returns against Sofia Kenin of the United States during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)© Getty

Emma Raducanu

It-Brit Emma went full Barbiecore on-court in a fuschia pink Nike mini dress.

Jessica Biel attends day three of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on August 28, 2024 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)© Getty

Jessica Biel

Actress and wif of Justine Timberlake, Jessica Beil opted for a powder blue waistcoat and matching trouser set.

Coco Gauff of USA in action against Tatjana Maria (not seen) of Germany during the women's single of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)© Getty

Coco Gauff

US tennis champ Coco opted for a cool-girl-approved pleated navy skirt with a matching cropped top. Brat-girl green accessories finished off her look.

Liz Gillies attends day three of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on August 28, 2024 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)© Getty

Liz Gillies

Dynasty star Liz Gillies opted for laid-back summer vibes in white linen trousers, a vest top and a cream cardigan tied over her shoulders.

Naomi Osaka© Getty

Naomi Osaka

Iconic. Naomi stunned in a neon green Nike dress complete with a tiered frilled skirt and white trainers with matching bows on the back. Game, set, match.

Anna Wintour attends day three of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on August 28, 2024 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)© Getty

Anna Wintour

Anna opted for a powder blue high-neck maxi dress adorned with an abstract bluey-green floral patrern.

