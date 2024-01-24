Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Thick Jersey Headbands - How the fashion set are styling them right now
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Thick Jersey Headbands - How the fashion set are styling them right now

Rita Ora and Soo Joo Park just wore the hair accessory at Paris Fashion Week

Sydney Sweeny wears a thick black headband and full glam for a dinner with Miu Miu
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
Share this:

The Blair Waldorf effect is officially in full force once again. Recently sported by the likes of Rita Ora at Paris Fashion Week, Sydney Sweeney at a Miu Miu dinner party and Bella Hadid whilst errand running in NYC, it’s safe to say that the fashion elite are all in favour of a thick headband comeback. 

View post on Instagram
 

The thick jersey headband trend has been reinvented time and time again. Mid-last year the accessory was in the limelight after a short hiatus, brought back to life by the TikTok fashion sphere and workout girlies. Although not a new trend, it seems ‘it’ girls are donning the over-ear accessory for more formal events, using them as an outfit ingredient for appearances, performances and opulent dinner dates. 

An expert in the headband sphere, luxury brand strategist Alexandra Carello told me that thick jersey headbands:

"Evoke a 90s nostalgia that feels very of the moment right now. paired back, neutral chic is definitely one of the dominant trends this year and this accessory fits perfectly."

French actress Brigitte Bardot on the set wearing a thick black headband and blue eye makeup © Sunset Boulevard
Both thick headbands and blue eye makeup is coincidently trending right now

Made famous back in the '50s and ’60s by the likes of Brigitte Bardot in Vie Privée and Barbra Streisand, the thick headband was a go-to for when your blowout mane wasn't cooperating. Then worn with a bold cat-eye flicked liner and a backcombed voluminous hairstyle, it seems today’s elite are following suit. 

Alexandra continues to say that the trend "can be traced back to the 1950s and has a lot of association with sports (Jane Fonda!) but now I believe it fits with a stealth wealth / quiet luxury aesthetic."

"It is also quite a flexible piece that can be dressed up with big earrings and sunglasses or totally stripped back for understated chic.” Says Alexandra.

Alexandra is known to sport headbands in all varieties© Instagram / @alexandracarello
Alexandra is known to sport headbands in all varieties

Here's how the fashion set is styling the trending hair accessory now.

Rita Ora wears a thick black head band and gown at PFW 2024© Instagram / @danielgraf__
Rita can pull off any trend

With a Glamorous Gown

Just days ago Rita Ora performed at the Tamara Ralph dinner, pairing her black gown with crystal embellishments and long gloves with an extra thick, black jersey headband.

With an All-Black Ensemble

Also pictured yesterday outside the Haute Couture Schiaparelli show in Paris was Soo Joo Park. The fashion muse paired her headband with giant, gold drop-down earrings, a bustier corset, a black maxi skirt and a structured overcoat with gold accents.

Soo Joo Park attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 in an all black outfit. © Arnold Jerocki
Obsessed
Sarah Lysander wears an all black outfit to sit on a curb in London and accessorises her outfit with a silver metallic Miu Miu bag and bold earrings © Instagram / @sarahlysander
Sarah's style never misses

With Chunky Boots and Bold Earrings

Earlier this month, ‘it’ girl Sarah Lysander jumped ahead of the trend, dressing up her headband look with a cosy, all-black ensemble. The Londoner spiced up her fabulous ‘fit with this season's most cultivated bag in metallic silver, chunky biker boots and a pair of striking over-the-top earrings.

With a Collared Mini-Dress

Miu Miu muse Sydney Sweeny complemented her blonde mermaid locks with a thick black headband to attend a Miu Miu dinner party mid-last year. Boasting big Wednesday Adams vibes, the Euphoria star wore a black sequin dress with a white collar, white chunky platform heels and a sultry smokey eye look.

ydney Sweeney attends the Miu Miu Dinner Party wearing a sequin black mini dress with a white collar and a black headband© Victor Boyko
I will be recreating this look
Other Topics

More Fashion

See more