Thick Jersey Headbands - How the fashion set are styling them right now

The Blair Waldorf effect is officially in full force once again. Recently sported by the likes of Rita Ora at Paris Fashion Week, Sydney Sweeney at a Miu Miu dinner party and Bella Hadid whilst errand running in NYC, it’s safe to say that the fashion elite are all in favour of a thick headband comeback.

The thick jersey headband trend has been reinvented time and time again. Mid-last year the accessory was in the limelight after a short hiatus, brought back to life by the TikTok fashion sphere and workout girlies. Although not a new trend, it seems ‘it’ girls are donning the over-ear accessory for more formal events, using them as an outfit ingredient for appearances, performances and opulent dinner dates.

An expert in the headband sphere, luxury brand strategist Alexandra Carello told me that thick jersey headbands:

"Evoke a 90s nostalgia that feels very of the moment right now. paired back, neutral chic is definitely one of the dominant trends this year and this accessory fits perfectly."

Both thick headbands and blue eye makeup is coincidently trending right now

Made famous back in the '50s and ’60s by the likes of Brigitte Bardot in Vie Privée and Barbra Streisand, the thick headband was a go-to for when your blowout mane wasn't cooperating. Then worn with a bold cat-eye flicked liner and a backcombed voluminous hairstyle, it seems today’s elite are following suit.

Alexandra continues to say that the trend "can be traced back to the 1950s and has a lot of association with sports (Jane Fonda!) but now I believe it fits with a stealth wealth / quiet luxury aesthetic."

"It is also quite a flexible piece that can be dressed up with big earrings and sunglasses or totally stripped back for understated chic.” Says Alexandra. © Instagram / @alexandracarello Alexandra is known to sport headbands in all varieties

Here's how the fashion set is styling the trending hair accessory now.

With a Glamorous Gown Just days ago Rita Ora performed at the Tamara Ralph dinner, pairing her black gown with crystal embellishments and long gloves with an extra thick, black jersey headband.

With an All-Black Ensemble Also pictured yesterday outside the Haute Couture Schiaparelli show in Paris was Soo Joo Park. The fashion muse paired her headband with giant, gold drop-down earrings, a bustier corset, a black maxi skirt and a structured overcoat with gold accents.

With Chunky Boots and Bold Earrings Earlier this month, 'it' girl Sarah Lysander jumped ahead of the trend, dressing up her headband look with a cosy, all-black ensemble. The Londoner spiced up her fabulous 'fit with this season's most cultivated bag in metallic silver, chunky biker boots and a pair of striking over-the-top earrings.