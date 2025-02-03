Cruz Beckham rocks out in rave shades alongside girlfriend Jackie Apostel

We’ll be the first to hold our hands up and admit we have a soft spot for Cruz Beckham and his ever-exciting style.

The youngest Beckham son knows how to keep us on our toes in the wardrobe department, conjuring up unexpected, avant-garde looks for all to take inspiration from.

Last week, the 19-year-old treated his friends and followers to a brand new street style outfit, complete with some rather left-field accessories.

Cruz layered up in Wax London’s ‘Wilde Black Brush Stripe Wool Jumper,’ featuring a relaxed fit, crafted from a wool-mohair blend with brushed yarns for a soft, blurred stripe design in mustard, beige, and grey.

He paired the knit, which currently retails online for £180, with some Sixties-inspired sunglasses, complete with oval white frames and yellow-tinted lenses for a retro touch.

© @cruzbeckham 19-year-old Cruz styled out a series of sunglasses

However, Cruz offered up his very own personal spin on the shades, writing the words ‘For Ya’ across the specs with a little love heart symbol. Also included in the series of snaps shared to social media was a loved-up moment shared between the budding singer and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

This isn’t the first time the youngest Beckham brother has customised his eyewear collection. Back in the spring of 2022, the then-17-year-old enjoyed a day out in London, styling out a burnt orange zip-up hoodie with a graphic print layered over some dark blue jeans.

© @cruzbeckham The youngest Beckham son loves a touch of customisation

David and Victoria’s style-savvy son accessorised with a khaki green Adidas backpack, nose piercing and a gold signet ring, in addition to the most prominent feature of his look – a pair of black sunglasses with his name written on them in hot pink writing.

His penchant for boundary-pushing aesthetics doesn’t stop there. On Thursday evening, the Beckhams gathered in London to attend the BOSS One Premiere Party hosted by the patriarch himself, David.

However, all eyes fell on Cruz, who rocked a Seventies-inspired shag ‘do, complete with choppy bangs and a shoulder-length cut. Serving up Mick Jagger swagger, the musician proved his place as the family’s most aesthetically cutting-edge member.