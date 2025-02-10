Cindy Crawford recreates iconic Pepsi advert in daisy dukes

We love a good throwback, especially one that warrants iconic status.

Cindy Crawford just revisited one of her most unforgettable 90s looks to celebrate the 2025 Super Bowl, delivering a heavy dose of nostalgia through her vintage-inspired outfit choice.

The supermodel slipped into a classic white tank top and denim shorts with a raw hemline while posing in front of a luxurious beachside villa, recreating her legendary 1992 Pepsi commercial.

© @cindycrawford The supermodel recreated her 1992 Pepsi Commerical

Embodying a confident stance, hand on her hip and beaming for the snap, Cindy honoured her incredible career which was peppered by success both on and off the runway.

The mother-of-two went barefoot for the sun-soaked photograph, allowing her caramel-toned blowout to cascade over her shoulders.

© Pepsi Cindy skyrocketed to fame in the late 80s and 90s

At 29, Cindy skyrocketed to fame, cementing her place as a fashion icon for decades to come. She was famously a key figure in runway shows from Gianni Versace to Hervé Léger throughout the late 80s and 90s, solidifying her status as a top supermodel. She frequently walked for top European and American designers alongside fellow fashion moguls like Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, and Claudia Schiffer.

One of her most memorable moments came in 1991 when she joined Naomi, Christy, and Linda on the Versace runway, lip-syncing to Freedom! ’90 by George Michael - an era-defining moment in fashion history.

Today, the Malibu native’s daughter Kaia Gerber is following in her runway-ready footsteps. The mother-daughter duo often pair up together for joint appearances, including Zara adverts and gracing the Paris Olympics.

Speaking to H! Fashion back in July about their love for the global sporting event, Cindy said: “Of course, both Kaia and I have spent a lot of time in Paris for fashion. So it’s a fun new take on the city seeing it through the Olympics. It’s still that city that we know and love.”