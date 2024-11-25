Kaia Gerber surprises with style transformation for latest acting role

Flitting between acting and modelling has become second nature for Kaia Gerber. The fashion muse has dabbled in the world of Hollywood since 2016 when she made her onscreen debut, but it now looks like the model is taking the stage by storm too.

Over the weekend, the 23-year-old starred in Stephanie LaCava’s play Two American Scenes, hosted at the New Hollywood Theatre in Los Angeles. The performance was based on Pasolini’s The Gospel According to St. Matthew and saw Kaia undergo a significant transformation for her role.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford hit the stage in a long, oversized cobalt blue robe paired with a lighter-hued shawl covering her head. Matching her castmates, all of whom sported a similar silhouette in red, pink and yellow hues, Kaia shelved her go-turn runway ensembles for something a tad more theatrical.

© @danaboulos Kaia performed onstage in Los Angeles © @bella_newman The model looks completely different in a cobalt robe

Kaia’s acting work is set to flourish as the model is due to appear in two notable films slated for release in 2025. The first being Outcome directed by Jonah Hill and starring Cameron Diaz, a comedy-drama involving a Hollywood star confronting their past after a mysterious video surfaces.

The next is Mother Mary, a melodrama piece by David Lowery, featuring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel as a musician and fashion designer. Kaia joins the cast that also includes Hunter Schafer and FKA Twigs. The film is a musical collaboration with music by Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff, husband of Chanel muse Margaret Qualley.

© Getty Kaia attended the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci earlier this month

No matter, the LA-native is still sticking to her fashion guns, frequently debuting new, scintillating looks for all to coo over. Earlier this month, the model graced the scene at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a resplendent Gucci gown, marking a clear departure from her signature monochrome red carpet looks.

Kaia glimmered in the pistachio green gown by the prolific fashion house, complete with an all-over chevron design, a satin balconette feature, fine straps and a longline silhouette that culminated in layers of Seventies-inspired ostrich feathers.