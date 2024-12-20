Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kaia Gerber’s coquettish nightdress is so romantic
Kaia Gerber's coquettish nightdress is so romantic
kaia gerber in green gucci dress© FilmMagic

Kaia Gerber’s coquettish nightdress is so romantic

The model made a case for nightwear à la mode 

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Kaia Gerber just hopped on a beloved sartorial bandwagon - one already promoted by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Emily Ratajkowski.

Championing nightwear as outerwear was a subtle yet sophisticated fad in 2024, with lace slips and silky negligées becoming appropriate for everyday wear. Safe to say, the craze was a sleeper trend.

As the latest must to adopt the romantic look, Kaia styled out a dainty lilac number while aptly appearing in the In Your Dreams podcast, hoteted by comedian Owen Thiele. Her whimsical nightdress featured a babydoll silhouette, a scooped neckline with a fluttery broderie anglaise trim and a semi-sheer cotton construction.

kaia gerber in lilac nightie© @owentheile
The Chanel model looked lovely in lilac

The Valentino model paired the ethereal garment with a silk eye mask, complete with a pink and white candy cane striped print. She wore her brunette hair down loose in gentle mermaid waves and opted for a deeply glamorous (dare we say, non sheet-friendly) makeup blend.

A certified sleepwear lover, Kaia has curated quite the collection of high fashion ‘jammies.’ Last week, she shared a new post via social media, posing in a pool of warm California sunlight sporting a pale blue babydoll mini featuring a mini silhouette, an airy construction and broderie anglaise trims across the hemline and neckline of the sweetheart piece. 

The dress came from the Library Science x DÔEN collaboration, marrying DÔEN, one of Kaia’s favourite brands, with Library Science, Kaia’s own label.

Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligée silhouettes have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to boardroom. 

Sabrina Carpenter is perhaps the most notable fan of slumber à la mode, frequently wearing befeathered, bejewelled and befurred numbers on stage paired with kitschy-cute accessories and frilly bloomers. 

With such a stylish A-lister backing, it’s safe to say that nightwear as outerwear is a trend you don’t want to snooze on.

