Super Bowl 2025: The Best Dressed & Biggest Fashion Moments
best dressed - super bowl 2025

From Ivanka Trump to Ice Spice, here are the most iconic looks from Super Bowl LIX...

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
Football? Sure. But let’s be honest—the real game we’re watching is being played on the sidelines, in the suites, and on the Super Bowl red carpet (aka, the walk into the stadium). 

Super Bowl LIX isn’t just about the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome—its a full-on fashion showdown. And, naturally, Taylor Swift is at the center of it all.

Dressed in angelic white, Swift once again turned the Super Bowl into her own personal runway while cheering on her boyfriend,  Travis Kelce, in his historic three-peat bid. But she wasn’t alone—her VIP suite looked like the Met Gala’s cool-girl table, with Ice Spice, the Haim sisters, and even the ever-stylish Donna Kelce making appearances.

And let’s talk about Travis. The Chiefs’ tight end strutted into the stadium in a head-to-toe Amiri Fall 2025 look, complete with a rose brooch—because nothing says ‘romantic lead in the NFL's biggest love story’ like a floral accessory.

So, who really won the Super Bowl? Let's break down the best-dressed moments of the night...

Super Bowl 2025 Best Fashion Moments:

1/12

Travis Kelce struts into the stadium in a burnt orange suit with a sparkly shirt, oversized sunglasses, and a gold floral brooch, carrying a black leather bag while holding a can of drink.© Getty Images

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce made a statement in a burnt orange Amiri suit, complete with a glittery shirt, oversized sunglasses, and a golden brooch. With a look straight out of Boogie Nights, he oozed charisma and confidence, proving that Super Bowl entrances are just as important as the game itself.


2/12

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry pose on the Super Bowl field, wearing matching Philadelphia Eagles gear—she in a white bomber jacket and jeans, he in a vintage Eagles sweatshirt and green jacket.© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry were peak football date night in matching Philadelphia Eagles gear. She styled her Eagles tee with a cream bomber jacket and jeans, while he sported a vintage Eagles crewneck. A winning couple’s look—no matter the game’s outcome.

3/12

Louis Tomlinson stands on the purple carpet at the Super Bowl, wearing a dark plaid zip-up jacket, faded jeans, and chunky white sneakers, looking relaxed with his hands in his pockets.© Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson channeled peak 2007 Tumblr-era cool with a dark plaid zip-up jacket, charcoal jeans, and chunky white sneakers. The former One Direction star kept it low-key but on-trend, proving that a checked flannel never truly goes out of style—especially when paired with a smirk and tousled hair.

4/12

Ed Kelce, Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Ross Travis, Taylor Swift, Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Donna Kelce attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana© Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift cheered in the ultimate cool-girl game day look: a crisp white tank, glittering rhinestone-studded denim shorts, and thigh-high ivory boots. The ensemble was playful yet polished—minimalist, yet undeniably Swiftian.

5/12

Lauren Daigle wearing a fitted blue plaid dress with puffy shoulders and red studded heels. She gestures expressively as she performs, standing on a circular platform.© Penske Media via Getty Images

Lauren Daigle

Lauren Daigle took centre stage in a fitted, puff-sleeve blue plaid dress for her performance. The corset-inspired silhouette and slight puff shoulders gave off Regency-meets-rockstar vibes, while red studded heels provided a striking contrast. It was a bold choice for the Super Bowl stage—edgy yet classic, much like Lauren herself.

6/12

Erica Watson poses in a white turtleneck jumpsuit with red sequin "84" details, a clear handbag featuring the same number, and red-and-white sneakers, holding her baby bump with a radiant smile.© Getty Images

Erica Watson

Erica Watson turned heads in a sleek white turtleneck jumpsuit emblazoned with "84" in shimmering red, a nod to her husband's jersey. Paired with a matching handbag and red-and-white sneakers, the look was coordinated, and full of personal flair—a true MVP of football fashion.

7/12

Da'Vine Joy Randolph poses in an oversized denim shirt with matching wide-leg jeans, looking effortlessly cool with voluminous curls and a soft smile on the Super Bowl purple carpet.© Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph rocked a relaxed yet stylish double-denim ensemble, featuring a button-down and wide-leg jeans. The monochrome indigo look felt effortlessly cool, combining comfort with street-style edge—because who says Super Bowl fashion has to be all sequins and glam?

8/12

Tinashe poses on the purple carpet in a white lace-up crop top and ombré cargo pants, accessorized with large hoop earrings, tousled curls, and a radiant smile.© Penske Media via Getty Images

Tinashe

Tinashe brought early 2000s nostalgia in a white lace-up crop top and ombré cargo pants, paired with pointed-toe heels. The mix of edgy and effortless fit right in with the Y2K It-girl aesthetic—think Destiny’s Child meets TikTok trendsetter.

9/12

President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump stand for the National Anthem during the Super Bowl © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump went for crisp elegance in a structured white vest and matching trousers, cinched at the waist with a wide brown belt. The tailored ensemble exuded polished power-dressing, a departure from the over-the-top football fanfare.

10/12

Pete Davidson stands on the Super Bowl field wearing a gray Eagles shirt, oversized jeans, sneakers, a green cap, and beaded necklaces, giving a thumbs-up while surrounded by Eagles cheerleaders in sparkling white-and-green uniforms.© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson went for peak effortlessly cool in a gray long-sleeve Eagles shirt, loose-fitting jeans, and sneakers. A backwards green Eagles cap and multiple bead necklaces added playful, tailgate-ready vibes. Paired with his signature smirk, the look screamed "I just threw this on"—in the best way possible.

11/12

Kaitlyn Bristowe poses on the purple carpet wearing a black corset, leather pants, an oversized Eagles varsity jacket, and a green Eagles cap, smiling confidently with one shoulder exposed© Getty Images

Kaitlyn Bristow

Kaitlyn Bristowe nailed game-day glam in a black corset top, leather pants, and an oversized Philadelphia Eagles varsity jacket. Topping it off with a green Eagles cap, she served major cool-girl energy, proving that sports merch can be a vibe when styled right.

12/12

(L-R) Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, and Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl © Getty Images

Ice Spice

Ice Spice brought her signature cool-girl aesthetic in an oversized white button-up over a red corset-style top. Her fiery orange hair added a striking contrast.

