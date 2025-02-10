Super Bowl 2025: The Best Dressed & Biggest Fashion Moments

Football? Sure. But let’s be honest—the real game we’re watching is being played on the sidelines, in the suites, and on the Super Bowl red carpet (aka, the walk into the stadium).

Super Bowl LIX isn’t just about the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome—its a full-on fashion showdown. And, naturally, Taylor Swift is at the center of it all.

Dressed in angelic white, Swift once again turned the Super Bowl into her own personal runway while cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in his historic three-peat bid. But she wasn’t alone—her VIP suite looked like the Met Gala’s cool-girl table, with Ice Spice, the Haim sisters, and even the ever-stylish Donna Kelce making appearances.

And let’s talk about Travis. The Chiefs’ tight end strutted into the stadium in a head-to-toe Amiri Fall 2025 look, complete with a rose brooch—because nothing says ‘romantic lead in the NFL's biggest love story’ like a floral accessory.

So, who really won the Super Bowl? Let's break down the best-dressed moments of the night...

Super Bowl 2025 Best Fashion Moments:

1/ 12 © Getty Images Travis Kelce Travis Kelce made a statement in a burnt orange Amiri suit, complete with a glittery shirt, oversized sunglasses, and a golden brooch. With a look straight out of Boogie Nights, he oozed charisma and confidence, proving that Super Bowl entrances are just as important as the game itself.



2/ 12 © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry were peak football date night in matching Philadelphia Eagles gear. She styled her Eagles tee with a cream bomber jacket and jeans, while he sported a vintage Eagles crewneck. A winning couple’s look—no matter the game’s outcome.

3/ 12 © Getty Images Louis Tomlinson Louis Tomlinson channeled peak 2007 Tumblr-era cool with a dark plaid zip-up jacket, charcoal jeans, and chunky white sneakers. The former One Direction star kept it low-key but on-trend, proving that a checked flannel never truly goes out of style—especially when paired with a smirk and tousled hair.

4/ 12 © Getty Images Taylor Swift Taylor Swift cheered in the ultimate cool-girl game day look: a crisp white tank, glittering rhinestone-studded denim shorts, and thigh-high ivory boots. The ensemble was playful yet polished—minimalist, yet undeniably Swiftian.



5/ 12 © Penske Media via Getty Images Lauren Daigle Lauren Daigle took centre stage in a fitted, puff-sleeve blue plaid dress for her performance. The corset-inspired silhouette and slight puff shoulders gave off Regency-meets-rockstar vibes, while red studded heels provided a striking contrast. It was a bold choice for the Super Bowl stage—edgy yet classic, much like Lauren herself.

6/ 12 © Getty Images Erica Watson Erica Watson turned heads in a sleek white turtleneck jumpsuit emblazoned with "84" in shimmering red, a nod to her husband's jersey. Paired with a matching handbag and red-and-white sneakers, the look was coordinated, and full of personal flair—a true MVP of football fashion.

7/ 12 © Getty Images Da'Vine Joy Randolph Da'Vine Joy Randolph rocked a relaxed yet stylish double-denim ensemble, featuring a button-down and wide-leg jeans. The monochrome indigo look felt effortlessly cool, combining comfort with street-style edge—because who says Super Bowl fashion has to be all sequins and glam?



8/ 12 © Penske Media via Getty Images Tinashe Tinashe brought early 2000s nostalgia in a white lace-up crop top and ombré cargo pants, paired with pointed-toe heels. The mix of edgy and effortless fit right in with the Y2K It-girl aesthetic—think Destiny’s Child meets TikTok trendsetter.

9/ 12 © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump went for crisp elegance in a structured white vest and matching trousers, cinched at the waist with a wide brown belt. The tailored ensemble exuded polished power-dressing, a departure from the over-the-top football fanfare.

10/ 12 © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Pete Davidson Pete Davidson went for peak effortlessly cool in a gray long-sleeve Eagles shirt, loose-fitting jeans, and sneakers. A backwards green Eagles cap and multiple bead necklaces added playful, tailgate-ready vibes. Paired with his signature smirk, the look screamed "I just threw this on"—in the best way possible.

11/ 12 © Getty Images Kaitlyn Bristow Kaitlyn Bristowe nailed game-day glam in a black corset top, leather pants, and an oversized Philadelphia Eagles varsity jacket. Topping it off with a green Eagles cap, she served major cool-girl energy, proving that sports merch can be a vibe when styled right.