Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford are stunning style opposites at Palm Royale premiere

As far as celebrity mother-and-daughter duos go, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are up there with two of the most stylish on the planet.

Kaia is a supermodel in the making: following in her iconic mother's footsteps, she is taking the fashion world by storm (she made her runway debut at just 16 years old for Calvin Klein - need we say more?).

But alongside her already impressive modelling career, she's also an actress who appeared in her first movie, Sister Cities at age 15. Now, aged 22, she's taking on the role of Jacqueline Carlin in Apple TV+'s new comedy series Palm Royale.

Last night's premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater was the proof in the pudding that Cindy and Kaia are serious style icons. And although looked so facially identical that they could probably unlock each other's phones using facial recognition, their fashion agendas for the evening were totally opposite.

© Getty Kaia wore Alaïa to the world premiere of Palm Royale

Star of the evening Kaia proved her sartorial prowess in a sculpted, blue mini dress with major fringing from Alaïa's fall/winter 2024 collection. She paired the look with white strapped stilettos and eschewed jewellery, to let her intricate dress do all the talking.

Cindy on the other hand opted for a look that screamed 'I'm a 90s supermodel'. She oozed minimalistic sophistication in a black shirt tucked into a leather fitted midi skirt. She finished her look with a gold clutch bag and the ultimate retro-esque open-toe mules.

© Getty Cindy Crawford posed with Rande Gerber and Presley Gerber wearing the ultimate 90s supermodel outfit

The two wore completely different outfits that both captured the essence of their impeccable individual style agendas.

Loosely based on the book Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, Palm Royale is a comedy series set in 1969 that follows the story of Maxine Simmons (played by Kristen Wiig) on a quest to secure a seat at America’s most exclusive, fashionable and treacherous table: Palm Beach high society.

The show airs on Apple TV+ on March 20, so set your alarms for next Wednesday...