Kaia Gerber’s micro shorts ooze California cool-girl

A born and bred Malibu girl, Kaia Gerber has mastered the art of activewear.

A trend which dominates the streets of Los Angeles, sported by Erewhon frequenters and A-listers alike, sports attire is a part of the model’s wardrobe we rarely see. Typically, the Gucci gowns and ethereal vintage frocks take centre stage.

However, on Wednesday, Kaia was pictured relaxing at home playing the guitar. In the image shared by her father Randy Gerber, the 23-year-old wore a basic white tank top and workout shorts featuring a black colourway, a super-short cut and a fitted high-waisted rise.

© @randegerber The model was pictured relaxing at home

Kaia’s face was concealed by her brunette mermaid waves which gently tumbled down her back as she leaned over the instrument.

The model’s father also shared an action shot of his eldest child Presley (a son shared with iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford) while playing golf at their coastal home.

Kaia and Presley Gerber have both forged careers in modelling

Kaia may arguably be in the spotlight more often than Presley due to her modelling career and high profile relationship with Austin Butler, yet her older brother has also had his fair share of public attention in the past.

Born on July 2, 1999, Presley very much grew up in the spotlight due to his family's celebrity status. Like his Valentino muse sister, Presley followed in his mother’s runway-ready footsteps and pursued a career in modelling, appearing in campaigns for major fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Balmain. Talk about great genes.

The Cali girl that she is, Kaia clearly appreciates comfort when it comes to off-duty dressing. For her last public appearance of 2024, the star styled out a dainty lilac number while aptly appearing in the In Your Dreams podcast, hosted by comedian Owen Thiele. Her whimsical nightdress featured a babydoll silhouette, a scooped neckline with a fluttery broderie anglaise trim and a semi-sheer cotton construction.

As for Kaia’s 2025 outfits? We wait with bated breath for what she has in store…