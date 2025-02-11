Suki Waterhouse is a real-life Penny Lane in statement Afghan coat and jeans

Will Suki Waterhouse ever separate from her Seventies hero pieces? It seems not.

Thankfully, the singer is well and truly lodged in her retro style era, much to the delight of her avid fashion followers.

On Monday, Suki was spotted meandering the streets of New York, sporting a pair of dark-wash jeans with a high-rise fit and a raspberry pink blouse, both layered under a cream-coloured Afghan coat complete with a longline silhouette.

© GC Images The model channelled groupie glamour in the retro piece

The 33-year-old paired her sentimental attire with some heeled boots and a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses to shield her face from the East Coast winter sunshine. She wore her sandy blonde hair down in her signature shag ‘do, reinforcing her Stevie Nicks-inspired rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic that she has become synonymous with.

If you frequent Portobello Market, you’ve likely noticed the Afghan coat renaissance. These Seventies staples, with their suede bodies, fur trims, and intricate embroidery, have become a must-have for It-girls and vintage lovers.

© GC Images The mother-of-one often references Seventies style

Once functional outerwear in 1920s Afghanistan, Afghan coats surged to fame in the Sixties and Seventies, cementing their status in pop culture thanks to icons like Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, and David Bowie.

The design's allure was reignited by Kate Hudson’s portrayal of Penny Lane in Almost Famous, earning the coat its nickname. More recently, Daisy Jones & The Six (in which Suki starred) spotlighted the piece again, while Britney Spears’ unforgettable chartreuse coat moment in 2002 remains legendary.

Today, celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid embrace the groovy silhouette, with secondhand finds commanding hefty price tags on Brick Lane or Depop.

There's no denying that Suki’s style is a masterclass in effortless chaos. The hippie-chic references are never-ending. From white go-go boots to sweeping yellow faux fur coats and Gucci-esque aviators, Suki’s awe-inspiring wardrobe never misses out on a moment to celebrate the past.