Suki Waterhouse is a 70s dream in sheer lace flares and hotpants

Suki Waterhouse is currently on tour and her on-stage outfits are as expected, top-tier.

From thigh-high boots and pink fluffy jackets to lace flared pants and crystal crop tops, Suki’s Sparklemuffin tour wardrobe is giving Sabrina Carpenter's Short’n Sweet expedition and Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour a run for its money.

Sharing a reel to her 4.3m Instagram followers on Wednesday night, Robert Pattinson’s partner showed off her impeccable figure (let's not forget she gave birth in March) in a Stevie Nicks-approved 70s ensemble.

In the video, Suki can be seen on stage singing her hit single My Fun, donning a set of lace black flared trousers over a set of micro bike shorts, a black bra which she wore under a crystal-adorned crop, a sheer billowing floor-length coat and a pair of white love-heart shaped sunglasses.

© @sukiwaterhouse Suki was joined on stage by Del Water Gap

Suki wore the popstar-coded statement look to perform to thousands at Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York City, the 18th show in her 26-show North American and Canadian tour.

After giving birth to her first child with her Batman fiancé back in March, Suki has been focusing on her music career, releasing her album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin in September of this year.

Like all great popstars, no show is complete without an overly opulent wardrobe. Thankfully for fashion fans, Suki has made her on-stage looks a big part of her artistic persona.

© @sukiwaterhouse The 32-year-old knows a thing or two about top-tier pop-star fashion

Last week, she showed fans another show-stopping look from her tour, pairing a set of high-waisted baby pink sparkly knickers with nude-hued fishnet stockings, silver thigh-high boots, a salmon-toned bralette and a cropped fluffy jacket in the same hue.

For those of us not residing over the pond in the USA, fear not as the rising star has recently been booked to play alongside Chappell Roan, Royal Otis and Hozier at 2025’s iconic Reading Festival in August. Wallets, tents and glitter at the ready.