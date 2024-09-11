Suki Waterhouse's oversized fluffy coat and sheer lace dress is a major winter fashion moment

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If you close your eyes and listen closely you'll likely hear a faint excited squeal from Suki Waterhouse, as the colder weather means she can finally wear her most favourite wardrobe staple on repeat for the foreseeable future.

Suki and an oversized fluffy coat go together like peanut butter and jelly, and her recent New York Fashion Week look proved just that.

© Getty And just like that, Suki has made the winter weather seem palatable

The music maven, mother and actress stepped out in style yesterday to attend the Michael Kors SS25 show during NYFW. Leaning into the sheer dress trend, the Daisy Jone & the Six-star styled a baby pink lace dress, which she wore over a pair of high-waisted knickers, with possibly the world's dreamiest fluffy overcoat in a matching dusty pink hue.

© Getty Suki completed her glam look with a loosely waved hairstyle

Keeping on theme with her ethereal ensemble, Suki opted for a glittery pink eye look, complete with her signature sleek black winged eyeliner flick, a glossy lip shade and a glowing rosy blush tint Sabrina Carpenter would be proud of.

© Getty The sheer dress trend can be sported in winter with the right outerwear

For accessories, the singer and recent Taylor Swift Era’s Tour opener kept things simple, opting for a pair of gold hoop earrings and a set of nude-toned strappy high heels, making sure all emphasis was on her stand-out coat.

Suki and her love affair with fluffy coats has been prominent for a while now. Back in April of this year, just weeks after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson, she graced the Coachella main stage in a similar floaty overcoat, this time in a crisp white hue.

© Instagram/@sukiwaterhouse What can we say, the girl loves a fluffy coat

Then, just last month she shared a set of dreamy images to her Instagram, posing in a wide-collared cropped fluffy coat option for her new collaboration with Authentic Beauty Concept.

If you woke up this morning with a twang of dread due to the current temperature, just remember that the cold season means you can channel your inner Suki and wear opulent oversized coats on the daily. *chefs kiss*d