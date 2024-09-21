Suki Waterhouse's 13 Best Fashion Moments

Suki Waterhouse’s fashion is a captivating blend of vintage charm and effortless cool-girl, making her one of our ultimate style icons.

2024 has been one to remember for the Daisy Jones & The Six actress: not only did she give birth to her first child with her partner, Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson, but she also performed as the opening act during Taylor Swift's Eras tour in London.

"Suki’s style is the epitome of indie darling meets Seventies California," explains H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "A heady cocktail of vintage romance with just the right splash of rockstar grit, the actress’ wardrobe is never short of a Marabou feather, pale pink ruffle and a decorative beaded moment or two."

Whether on the red carpet or snapped on the streets of London, she exudes an air of nonchalant elegance, reflecting her free-spirited personality and love for fashion experimentation.

Take a look at 13 of Suki's best fashion moments of all time...

1/ 13 © Getty Custom Chloé When she took to the stage to support Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour, Suki oozed Seventies glamour in a custom peach Chloédress, designed by creative director Chemena Kamali. A pair of Loeffler Randall's 'Indy Cacao Tall Boots' completed her retro glamour-infused look.

2/ 13 © Getty Sheer Glamour To attend the Michael Kors SS25 show during NYFW, she stunned in a jaw-dropping sheer mini dress featuring metallic pink threading and a feminine scalloped edge. A tonal pink fluffy statement coat added an extra touch of dramatic flair to her mesmerising outfit.

3/ 13 © Instagram / @sukiwaterhouse Beautiful Bloomers To promote her single Blackout Drunk, taken from her 2024 album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, Suki perfected rebellious-meets-romantic in a sheer, lightweight cream knit with long sleeves featuring cross-shaped embellishments, adding a subtle subversive decorative element. She paired it with super-short frilled bloomers featuring layers of romantic ruffles, contributing to a soft, romantic aesthetic, whilst muted grey thigh-high boots finished off her ensemble, adding an edgy touch.



4/ 13 © Getty Magnificent Maternity Dressing Gone are the days when celebrities hide their baby bumps, and we are so here for it. At the belated Emmy's ceremony in January 2024, Suki stunned in a fiery red custom Valentino gown, featuring a voluminous skirt and cut-outs that cradled her protruding belly.

5/ 13 © Getty Flirty Femininity at Fashion Awards In one of her first outings after officially announcing her pregnancy, Suki attended the Fashion Awards 2023 in a mesmerising strapless tulle gown in a decadent wine-red hue. The designer? Not a high fashion label that one would only dream of wearing, but in fact, high street label H&M.

6/ 13 © Instagram / @sukiwaterhouse Modern Sevenites Chic In the ultimate seventies-meets cool-girl look, she donned a luxurious leather look from Parisian fashion house Chloé. The outfit consisted of a jacket worn as a dress, cinched at the waist with a belt. Fringing accents on the sleeves and across the front brought major drama to her stellar look.

7/ 13 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Demure Dior Leaning into her signature boho aesthetic, Suki opted for a floor-length mauve-hued gown at Dior, with delicate frills along the hem.

8/ 13 © Cindy Ord Sheer Excellence At the Tory Burch AW23 show, Suki put on a masterclass in sheer dressing. She opted for a sheer black long-sleeved top and a brown skirt with a sheer red underlay.

9/ 13 © Gotham 70s Disco Diva A contender for her best street style look of all time? Suki stunned in a satin pink mini dress, complete with bright knee-high boots and a dramatic mustard yellow fluffy jacket.

10/ 13 © Mike Marsland Molten Metals At the Fashion Awards 2022, she oozed futuristic glamour in a silver Alexandre Vauthier caped gown.

11/ 13 © Noam Galai Hot Pants and an Haute Coat When the Daisy Jones & The Six cast visited the Empire State Building in New York, Suki opted for a pair of hot pants layered with sheer tights, a daring black underlayer and the chicest fluffy white short coat.

12/ 13 © Jamie McCarthy Met Gala Magic At the 2023 Met Gala, she oozed femininity in a sheer dress from Fendi's SS19 collection.