Suki Waterhouse's peep-toe boots are the controversial shoe trend we didn't know we needed

Leave it to Robert Pattinson's musical maven girlfriend Suki Waterhouse to influence us into buying a set of white peep-toe knee-high boots.

Over the past months, Suki has earned herself a top spot in the influential fashion icon list, donning fluffy oversized coats, fringed leather jackets, itty bitty mini shorts and our favourite - a custom-made ruffled Chloé gown to open for Taylor Swift in London.

Proving that autumnal style needn’t ever be boring, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress shared a series of stylised images to her Instagram on Thursday, sporting a divisive footwear choice that we’re kind of obsessed with.

In the six-image photo dump, Suki can be seen sporting a sheer mesh long-sleeve playsuit, printed with a delicate pink rose and green vine design, a matching hair bow, a white leather handbag and a pair of patent white peep-toe heeled boots.

Although autumn and winter are deemed by many as ‘boot season,’ Suki proved that the silhouette needn’t be limited to a plain black, closed-toe style.

Suki paired her boots with the cutest matching hair bow and jumpsuit set

Peep-toes on a whole were in their prime back in the 1940s, worn on the regular by Hollywood stars including Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn. Back then, the style exuded feminine elegance and was incorporated into both kitten heel and strappy sandal styles.

Now, 80 years on, the silhouette is back in the fashion mainstream with the likes of Miu Miu and Prada propelling them back into popularity.

Suki isn’t the only famed face putting peep-toe back on the map. Just last month Cate Blanchett was spotted out and about in Venice for the Venice Film Festival in a pair of Gianvito Rossi's 'Vamp 105mm' suede ankle boots. She paired the iconic style which features both a V-shape and peep-toe accent with a velvet trouser and shirt co-ord.

Unfortunately for those of us who are currently looking out the window at the weather in despair, peep-toes aren’t the most practical wet weather footwear option. However, as Suki just so effortlessly proved, there's a time and place for everything.