Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Suki Waterhouse's controversial peep-toe boots are actually super chic
Subscribe
Suki Waterhouse's controversial peep-toe boots are actually super chic
Suki Waterhouse attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Suki Waterhouse's peep-toe boots are the controversial shoe trend we didn't know we needed

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress proved autumnal boots come in all shapes and styles

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Leave it to Robert Pattinson's musical maven girlfriend Suki Waterhouse to influence us into buying a set of white peep-toe knee-high boots. 

Over the past months, Suki has earned herself a top spot in the influential fashion icon list, donning fluffy oversized coats, fringed leather jackets, itty bitty mini shorts and our favourite - a custom-made ruffled Chloé gown to open for Taylor Swift in London.

Proving that autumnal style needn’t ever be boring, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress shared a series of stylised images to her Instagram on Thursday, sporting a divisive footwear choice that we’re kind of obsessed with. 

View post on Instagram
 

In the six-image photo dump, Suki can be seen sporting a sheer mesh long-sleeve playsuit, printed with a delicate pink rose and green vine design, a matching hair bow, a white leather handbag and a pair of patent white peep-toe heeled boots. 

Although autumn and winter are deemed by many as ‘boot season,’ Suki proved that the silhouette needn’t be limited to a plain black, closed-toe style. 

Suki Waterhouse shares an image of herself pairing white boots with the cutest matching hair bow and jumpsuit set© Instagram/@sukiwaterhouse
Suki paired her boots with the cutest matching hair bow and jumpsuit set

Peep-toes on a whole were in their prime back in the 1940s, worn on the regular by Hollywood stars including Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn. Back then, the style exuded feminine elegance and was incorporated into both kitten heel and strappy sandal styles. 

Now, 80 years on, the silhouette is back in the fashion mainstream with the likes of Miu Miu and Prada propelling them back into popularity. 

Suki isn’t the only famed face putting peep-toe back on the map. Just last month Cate Blanchett was spotted out and about in Venice for the Venice Film Festival in a pair of Gianvito Rossi's 'Vamp 105mm' suede ankle boots. She paired the iconic style which features both a  V-shape and peep-toe accent with a velvet trouser and shirt co-ord.

Unfortunately for those of us who are currently looking out the window at the weather in despair, peep-toes aren’t the most practical wet weather footwear option. However, as Suki just so effortlessly proved, there's a time and place for everything. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More