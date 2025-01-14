Suki Waterhouse styled sheer tights under jorts and the results are peak 2000s It-Girl

When she’s not singing on stage to hundreds of thousands in fluffy coats and custom boho Chloé dresses, Suki Waterhouse can usually be found sporting some slightly more paired back, but in the same vein nonetheless.

Proving that point to perfection while out and about in New York on Monday, the singer, songwriter and actress made a daring stylistic choice and fans of 2000s fashion are obsessed.

For her city-slicking outing, Suki layered a set of sheer black tights under a pair of denim mini shorts and added a camel brown knit jumper before finishing off with an ultra-fluffy coat.

© GC Images Suki effortlessly made mini shorts winter weather appropriate

Leaning into the eclectic 70s aesthetic of her on-screen character Karen Sirko in Amazon Prime's hit series Daisy Jones & The Six, Suki went all out on the accessories front. Tying the look together, the 33-year-old mother of one added a pair of patent black cowboy boots, a black shoulder bag, a set of vintage-looking slim sunglasses and a pair of wired Apple headphones.

© GC Images When you're Suki Waterhouse, you can get away with any outfit

The mismatched combo had us infatuated. Tights under shorts made a triumphant return to the fashion sphere in 2024 in the form of micro-minis, knickers and hot pants, spotted on famous faces including Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner and Emma Corrin. Jorts on the other hand are yet to make their comeback- until now…

If you were an avid Tumblr user back in the mid-aughts, Suki’s look will be all too familiar. Donned on repeat by the likes of Emma Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Rachel McAdams and the blogging sphere faves Zoe Sugg and Tanya Burr.

Though we’re almost certain there’s nothing in this world Suki can’t pull off, her layered tights and jorts look might take fashion lovers a little bit longer to adopt considering we're right in the middle of January.

Watch this space for spring...