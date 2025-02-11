Rita Ora champions Victoria Beckham's favourite look in waist-cinching power suit

The reason we love Rita Ora is because she's got a knack for each and every style agenda.

From showstopping avant-garde fashion and beauty, to ultra-refined elegance, the 34-year-old is a serious all-rounder in the wardrobe department.

Proving her penchant for the latter, the Praising You singer stepped out for an event to celebrate her haircare brand, Typebea.

She oozed effortless chic in a waist-cinching, crips white blazer paired with matching straight-leg trousers. She layered with a high-neck white top, a chunky silver chain necklace and a woolly grey coat slung over her shoulders.

A pair of patent black pointed-toe heels added a touch of sophisticated impact.

The all-white suit has long been a fashion favourite in the A-list realm, most notably championed by style icon Victoria Beckham, from opulent silk concoctions to reinventions of her classic power suit.

© Karwai Tang White suits are long-standing favourites of Victoria Beckham

All-white looks have been top of the singer-cum-fashion designer’s agenda since 1998, when she donned a white tuxedo jacket paired with slim-leg trousers for the Spice World premiere, paired with one of her numerous signature bob styles.

Her haircare brand will be a year old in April. At the time, Typebea shared an announcement video on Instagram saying: I’m so excited to finally announce a huge passion of mine, @TYPEBEA, high-performance haircare for all hair types that I’ve created with @anna.lahey.The relationship we have with our hair is so personal. For me it’s a huge part of my identity, creativity and confidence. Throughout my career I’ve had nearly every hair colour and style. My hair has been bleached, I’ve had extensions, I’ve cut it short. But now I can say my hair is the healthiest it’s ever been."

Rita also explained to her 16.1M followers that she "wanted to create a range and a product that feels like we are finally prioritising our hair in our everyday life.”