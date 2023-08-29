Sofia Richie's favourite travel perfume is only £18

Sofia Richie’s obsession with Jo Malone is no secret. Not only does she openly express her love for the British brand on social media, but guests- also received Jo Malone goodie bags at her lavish 25th birthday party last week.

Luckily for Sofia, her go-to perfume from the brand is available in a travel size, and luckily for us, it’s under £20.

The 25-year-old shared a video to her TikTok page (aka our haven for fashion and beauty inspo), sharing the news of Jo Malone’s new miniature scents. She captioned the post: “On set with @Jo Malone London for their new Travel Sprays which are now available in some of my favorite scents like English Pear & Freesia and Wood Sage & Sea Salt.”

@sofiarichiegrainge On set with @Jo Malone London for their new Travel Sprays which are now available in some of my favorite scents like English Pear & Freesia and Wood Sage & Sea Salt. Throw them in your bag to wear alone or layer together on-the-go for a scent that is #Uniquely Yours. Only @sephora 🍐🌸🌊 #JoMaloneLondon #JoMaloneLondonPartner ♬ original sound - Sofia Richie Grainge

Though the focus was on scents, Sofia's autumn approved outfit had us utterly captivated as always. She epitomised 'quiet luxury' in ecru jeans, a camel v-neck jumper and a white chunky cardigan. She rounded off look with her navy Hermes Mini Kelly.

Sofia previously explained that she fell in love with Jo Malone products for the first time at her husband Elliott’s parents’ house and said: “Wood Sage & Sea Salt. This is my favourite, favourite scent.”

“Escape the everyday along the windswept shore. Waves breaking white, the air fresh with sea salt and spray,” Jo Malone explains on its website, “Alive with the mineral scent of the rugged cliffs. Mingling with the woody earthiness of sage. Lively, spirited and totally joyful.”

Her impeccable ‘quiet luxury’ wardrobe may be slightly over our holiday wardrobe budget, but her signature travel scent is under £20 and we need it.