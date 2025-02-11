Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama oozes high-octane glam in cut-out latex dress
Subscribe
Maya Jama oozes high-octane glam in cut-out latex dress
Digital Cover fashion-trends© @mayajama

Maya Jama oozes high-octane glam in cut-out latex dress

The Love Island host opted for a seriously sultry look to appear on the hit reality show

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

When it comes to on-screen fashion moments that live in our heads rent-free for months after airing, Maya Jama’s Love Island wardrobe is most definitely among the top three. 

Throughout her two years as host on the hit reality show, the It-Brit has made it her mission to turn heads around the firepit every season, and her most recent look is no different. 

To appear on Monday night's episode of Love Island: All Stars season two, Maya went full femme fatale in a seriously sultry black latex cutout dress from London-based brand, Insatiable. 

Maya Jama wears a latex dress from Insatiable© @mayajama
The dreamy look is from London-based latex brand Insatiable

The opulent ‘Eloise Latex Evening Dress’ currently retails online for £2,235 and features intricate bust and hip cutouts to reveal a lingerie-inspired underlay and thigh-high slit. 

In an Instagram carousel post shared to her 3.2m followers, fans were quick to comment on the fierce ensemble, one saying: “This outfit needs its own Netflix show” while others continued to comment on a flurry of fire emojis. 

Maya Jama shares an image of herself in a black latex dress © @mayajama
Maya loves a sultry look

To complete the lust-worthy look, Maya wore her hair out in a tousled side part style while her signature winged eyeliner look tied everything together. 

View post on TikTok

If you’re a fan of both Maya's wardrobe and the show, you’ll know this isn’t the first time she’s stunned in a latex look on-screen. 

Maya Jama poses in a red latex dress© @mayajama
brb, just picking my jaw up off the floor

Last year she had jaws on the floor as she entered the Majorca villa in a racy red latex midi dress from Postergirl, complete with flame-shaped bodice straps and a thigh-high slit. 

Not to mention, earlier this year she starred in Rimmel London’s Thrill Seeker lip latex campaign in a Spice Girl-approved red latex catsuit.

Kylie Jenner is seen on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a latex black midi dress© The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Grif
Kylie wore a black latex dress for a night out with her sisters
Elsa Hosk poses in a nude latex long-sleeve body suit and skirt on her Instagram© @hoskelsa
Elsa styled a bodysuit and skirt combo for date night with her husband

Maya isn’t the only famed face making latex one of fashion's most beloved fabrics this season. Elsa Hosk, Heidi Klum and Kylie Jenner have all been recently spotted sporting variations of the rubber textile, styling for date nights and days out. 

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, a liquid latex look á la Maya Jama will be sure to make hearts swoon.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More