Maya Jama oozes high-octane glam in cut-out latex dress

When it comes to on-screen fashion moments that live in our heads rent-free for months after airing, Maya Jama’s Love Island wardrobe is most definitely among the top three.

Throughout her two years as host on the hit reality show, the It-Brit has made it her mission to turn heads around the firepit every season, and her most recent look is no different.

To appear on Monday night's episode of Love Island: All Stars season two, Maya went full femme fatale in a seriously sultry black latex cutout dress from London-based brand, Insatiable.

© @mayajama The dreamy look is from London-based latex brand Insatiable

The opulent ‘Eloise Latex Evening Dress’ currently retails online for £2,235 and features intricate bust and hip cutouts to reveal a lingerie-inspired underlay and thigh-high slit.

In an Instagram carousel post shared to her 3.2m followers, fans were quick to comment on the fierce ensemble, one saying: “This outfit needs its own Netflix show” while others continued to comment on a flurry of fire emojis.

© @mayajama Maya loves a sultry look

To complete the lust-worthy look, Maya wore her hair out in a tousled side part style while her signature winged eyeliner look tied everything together.

If you’re a fan of both Maya's wardrobe and the show, you’ll know this isn’t the first time she’s stunned in a latex look on-screen.

© @mayajama brb, just picking my jaw up off the floor

Last year she had jaws on the floor as she entered the Majorca villa in a racy red latex midi dress from Postergirl, complete with flame-shaped bodice straps and a thigh-high slit.

Not to mention, earlier this year she starred in Rimmel London’s Thrill Seeker lip latex campaign in a Spice Girl-approved red latex catsuit.

© The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Grif Kylie wore a black latex dress for a night out with her sisters © @hoskelsa Elsa styled a bodysuit and skirt combo for date night with her husband

Maya isn’t the only famed face making latex one of fashion's most beloved fabrics this season. Elsa Hosk, Heidi Klum and Kylie Jenner have all been recently spotted sporting variations of the rubber textile, styling for date nights and days out.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, a liquid latex look á la Maya Jama will be sure to make hearts swoon.