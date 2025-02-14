Emma Corrin's leggings and sliders combination is unexpectedly chic

Emma Corrin is having quite the week. The actor, known for their roles in The Crown and My Policeman, enjoyed an evening of celebrations on Thursday, which included scooping up awards at The Newport Beach Film Festival before heading out to a Miu Miu dinner.

For the latter, Emma aptly dressed in head-to-toe Miu Miu, a house for which they serve as a style muse. The 29-year-old looked coolly casual in a black bandeau top with the brand’s logo embroidered on the left-hand side, paired with some matching leggings that stretched to their ankles and showcased white piping down the side.

Emma topped off their look by layered a casual bralette of the same monochrome colour combination beneath the strapless top, serving up a lesson in sporty-chic layering.

© WireImage for Miu Miu Emma Corrin attends the Miu Miu Women's Tales #29 dinner at Langan's Brasserie

The Cambridge graduate opted for a casual spattering of luxury accessories, including a silver chain belt that was effortlessly slung across their waist, in addition to a perfectly curved Miu Miu handbag in a chocolate colourway.

However, their choice of footwear really took the biscuit. Emma slipped into a pair of beach-ready sliders, featuring a crimson hue that added a subtle pop of colour to the outfit.

© WireImage The actor wore Miu Miu SS25

The ensemble was a stark contrast from Emma’s look from earlier that evening. The actor graced the stage to accept the Artist of Distinction Award during the Newport Beach Film Festival UK & IE Honours 2025, championing a look from Miu Miu's SS25 collection.

© Launchmetrics Miu Miu SS25

For the event, which was hosted by Gregg Schwenk, Founder and CEO of Newport Beach Film Festival, and Gary Sherwin President and CEO of Visit Newport Beach, the star wore a stunning azure blue leather jacket with a patent sheen and motocross silhouette, teamed with a mustard suede midi skirt, a blossom pink blouse with a stiff, lace-trimmed collar and knee-high knitted socks in a warming coffee shade.

A vintage-themed silver belt showcasing costume-like floral detailing injected the aesthetic with a touch of whimsy, while a pair of point-toe heels that led the eye to their Miu Miu socks added a touch of timeless elegance.