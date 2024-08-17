Emma Corrin tries their hand at fashion design - and the results are major

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just when you thought Emma Corrin’s style evolution had reached its peak, the actor slips seamlessly into the world of fashion design.

The Deadpool vs Wolverine star announced that they have designed a series of caps and T-shirts to raise money for Not A Phase, a trans-led, grassroots charity committed to uplifting and improving the lives of transgender adults, through awareness campaigning, social projects and funding trans lead initiatives.

Emma shared the news via social media on Friday, showcasing their designs in a quick clip. The actor’s creations include pieces dotted with planetary motifs, including cute renditions of saturn in embroidered forms.

They wrote: “I designed some caps and T-shirts to raise money for @notaphaseorg who do incredible work in the trans community !! Please buy LOADS! And tell your mates!”

Emma’s collaboration with the charity follows that of Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan. The Irish star teamed up with the foundation to create the Nicola Coughlan x Not A Phase cap, consisting of a black backdrop with violet text reading: “Shoes, private yachts, caviar…more shoes.”

© Getty The actor has strong ties with brands such as Miu Miu

100 per cent of the creator profits raised through the headpiece will go towards community-unifying activities, campaigns and uplifting the lives of trans+ adults.

Founded in 2020, in response to the challenges trans+ people currently face in the UK, Not A Phase was created to give trans+ and gender non-conforming individuals space to thrive, while working with organisations on D&I strategies to promote positive change.

Emma continues to showcase support for the LGBTQ+ community, being openly non-binary themself and in turn, joining fellow stars such as Sam Smith and Emma D’Arcy in their plight for inclusivity.