Anne Hathaway's thigh-high boots and flippy mini skirt pairing is a date night dream

Anne Hathaway has reached the level of success where she could wear a bin bag and we’d all fall at her feet.

The Oscar-winning actress has curated a playful, divinely elegant wardrobe over the years, spanning hot pink Valentino midi dresses to ethereal lace blouses.

Adding a casual yet polished outfit to her flourishing arsenal, Anne stepped out in New York City on Tuesday in a fresh new look. For the low-key outing, the actress wore a black turtleneck teamed with an ivory-blue houndstooth printed blazer with an oversized fit. The tailored piece was layered over a flippy mini skirt and knee-high boots, conjuring up an understated yet fun aesthetic for all to see.

© GC Images Anne was spotted on the Lower East Side

Anne wore her lengthy brunette hair down loose, allowing her gently tousled waves to dance in the brisk winter breeze. She clasped a large wool coat in her hands, featuring a pale sandy hue and a cosy textured finish.

A selection of chunky gold jewellery elevated the Hollywood veteran’s attire, including a peppering of rings that glimmered against the dark palette of her ensemble.

© GC Images The actress opted for a classic houndstooth print

The actress was joined by her husband Adam Shulman, who opted for a slightly more vibrant aesthetic than his superstar wife.

The actor-slash-jewellery designer braced the East Coast chill in a plaid woollen coat, featuring brilliant shades of apple green and royal blue. The statement piece was paired with some dark trousers, allowing all eyes to fall on the checkered outerwear layer.

It’s been a jam-packed period for Anne. Last weekend, the 42-year-old stepped out at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (among several other familiar faces) to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs who, before the thrilling event, had won the prestigious sporting championships for the last two consecutive years.

Anne was caught on the jumbotron (the large video screens in the stadium) and delighted fans with her joyful reaction when supporting the Eagles, singing along to one of the team's chants - a clip that has now gone viral on social media.