5 Ways Anne Hathaway is styling all-black for AW24

The autumn/winter season is often peppered with pops of trend-led colour, a dash of diamantes and frivolous festive cheer. But this season, the fashion set is favouring authoritative all-black outfits.

Joining the likes of Selena Gomez and Victoria Beckham (unsurprisingly), Anne Hathaway is championing head-to-toe black attire this season in all its glory. From grungey biker boots and a mini skirt to a voluminous textured maxi dress, the 41-year-old has opted for the chicest hue of them all for every occasion.

If in doubt, wearing all one colour is a failproof way to secure a look that is seamless, stylish and effortlessly chic. And The Devil Wears Prada and Anyone But You actress is showing us how to do this in more ways than one this autumn/winter 2024.

Here are five ways Anne is wearing black right now...

Knee-high boots and a mini

© Aeon Anne stepped out in SoHo this November

Perfecting It-girl cool, Anne stepped out in New York wearing a pair of lace-up, emo-approved chunky knee-high boots. She paired them with a mini-length skirt, a black jacket and top handle bag by Bulgari.

A longline coat and boxer shorts

© Daniel Zuchnik Anne at the New York premiere screening of "The Apprentice"

If, like us, you'd rather save for your micro-length party outfit for inside the event, Anne's styling hack has got you covered. She wore a pair of leather Versace shorts and thigh-high boots, with the Garbardine longline coat also from the brand. A red Versace Kleo shoulder bag and jewellery by Bulgari added an extra dashing of subtle glamour to her

A dramatic pavement-grazing gown

© Lintao Zhang Anne Hathaway at "The City of Genius" of Moncler Moncler)

With oversized sunnies and a denim jacket

@annehathaway OOTD: 30 days til election cozy edit. Make sure you’re ready and head to @I am a voter. 🇺🇸 🗒️ ♬ original sound - Anne Hathaway

The easiest off-duty outfit to recreate. Encouraging her fellow Americans to vote in the 2024 election, Anne wore a chunky black hoodie with black floaty trousers, a denim jacket, Adidas Sambas and a black cap.

A corseted bodysuit and sparkly flares

© NBC Anne Hathaway during an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Admittedly, this look is from April this year, not autumn. But the look is still bang on trend for this party season. To appear on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Anne stunned in a black corset bodysuit by Fleur Du Mal, paired with shiny, oversized embroidered satin pants by Des Phemmes. Did someone say festive soirée?