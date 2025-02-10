Anne Hathaway perfects Super Bowl chic to support Philadelphia Eagles

If there's one A-lister we'd love to be friends with, it's Anne Hathaway.

With self-deprecating jokes, constant humorous social media posts and effortless style, The Devil Wears Prada actress is a fun-loving force of nature and we couldn't be more obsessed.

Adding to her list of iconic moments, the 42-year-old stepped out at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans (amongst numerous other star-studded faces) to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs who, before last night's thrilling event, had won the prestigious sporting championships for the last two consecutive years.

Anne was caught on the jumbotron (the large video screens in the stadium) and delighted fans with her joyful reaction when supporting the Eagles, singing along to one of the team's chants - a clip that has now gone viral on social media.

© NFL Anne Hathaway captured by the NFL during Super Bowl LIX

She wore the chicest sleeveless cream blouse with a buttoned-up design and V-neck silhouette. She also slung an emerald green knit over her shoulders, honouring the colours of the Philidelphia Eagles in the most sophisticated way.

Although the Princess Diaries star was born in Brooklyn, New York, an eagle-eyed (pun intended) fan commented on a Reddit forum saying: "Anne’s grandfather was a Philadelphia radio personality! I looked up her connection to the eagles."

Hollywood's hottest names stepped out to watch the sporting fixture and the halftime performance - which has become an event in itself - with rapper Kendrick Lamar taking to the pitch for the 59th annual event.

The overarching fashion theme for 2025? 70s cool. Taylor Swift stepped out to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce in a pair of high-waisted sparkly denim shorts, Travis himself arrived to the stadium in a burnt orange Amiri suit complete with a glittery shirt, oversized sunglasses, and a golden brooch, and man of the moment Kendrick revived bell-bottom jeans for his mesmerising performance.