Anne Hathaway's triple leather look is seriously edgy

In our eyes, Anne Hathaway can do no wrong when it comes to her current sartorial agenda.

The 41-year-old The Devil Wears Prada actress is firmly in her It-girl style era, and has once again showcased an edgy yet cool-girl-approved outfit that has utterly captivated our attention.

Anne - who is the current face of Italian fashion house Versace - stepped out to promote her latest movie The Idea of You - a romance film also starring British actor Nicholas Galitzine, which debuts on Amazon Prime this Thursday.

She oozed rebellious cool in fitted leather trousers paired with a matching blazer and waistcoat. The waistcoat has been a firm fashion favourite for the last couple of years, and Anne's gothic-like number is the perfect way to wear it for 2024.

© Getty Anne Hathaway wore a triple leather look to the "The Idea Of You" Screening & Conversation at 92NY

Fashionistas are currently disregarding everything we thought we knew about dressing for spring, forgetting floral frocks and cheerful colours, instead opting for muted hues and layers of leather.

Rita Ora recently paired chunky leather arm cuffs with an all-black outfit, Dua Lipa opted for a dark double denim look over the quintessential light wash colourway, and Mia Regan stepped out for Victoria Beckham's Mango collection launch dinner schooling us in wearing all-black for the upcoming summer.

Selena Gomez also sported a leather dress and jacket combo last week for the Time100 Summit in New York City. Considering she and Anne currently have the same stylist (Erin Walsh), we have confirmation that it's not just by chance the celebs are wearing leather looks, but in fact a conscious satorial choice by a styling guru.

Anne paired her leather trifecta with a pair of black court heels, a crisp white shirt and a black tie, giving her ensemble an androgynous balance with feminine accessories and masculine tailoring.

It looks like Andrea Sachs and the rest of the fashion set have finally taken style advice from Miranda Priestley...