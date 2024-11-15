Anne Hathaway’s NY Knicks courtside outfit is a slam dunk

Anne Hathaway's top-notch personal cocktail that contains a hilarious personality, an enviable wardrobe, iconic acting skills, and a willingness to join in with social media trends, forever makes us want to be in her friendship circle.

In her latest social media upload, which once again has furthered our desperation to be pals, The Devil Wears Prada actress took to Instagram to share an incident that took place with her 35m followers, when she was sat in the front row at the New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday.

For fashion fans, it was a glimpse at her impeccable outfit that brought us copious amounts of joy.

Anne shared a clip of her near collision with a player whilst she was sat courtside with the caption: "Bucket-list moment." The video shows the actress sitting with her son, when a player almost crashes into her lap.

In the glimpse of Anne we get on the front row, she oozed cool mom glam in a denim t-shirt silhouette complete with a large front pocket and a dazzling statement diamante collar that perfected off-duty glamour, and showed us exactly why she's a fashion muse both on and off the red carpet.

In the seriously Mia Thermopolis-coded video (her character in The Princess Diaries,) Anne says gleefully: "I almost got crashed into last night, I always wanted that to happen, thanks OG" referring to the player who nearly hit her - Ogugua "OG" Anunoby. The basketball player simply responded in the comments section with "you're welcome" - obsessed.

A loose updo and a pair of yellow-tinted glasses rounded off her effortlessly cool ensemble.

Whilst our interest and knowledge about basketball is.. urm, questionable, if there is a mere possibility that we'd bump into our beloved Anne, we'll be there...