Anne Hathaway's fashion faux pas is actually so relatable

Anne Hathaway has transformative fashion down to a fine art.

One minute, she's the girl-next-door, strolling through the streets of New York in jeans and a neutral knit. The next, she’s a red carpet goddess, stepping out in custom looks courtesy of Valentino, Armani or Christopher John Rogers.

No matter the outfit, the Oscar winner will forever be armed with her go-to accessory - a subtle yet impactful pièce de résistance of sorts.

Black, rectangular sunglasses are a regular in Anne’s everyday bag. Worn during days off set and star-studded industry affairs alike, the sleek sunnies are the actress' sartorial kryptonite.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old revealed that she actually owns two pairs, which serve different purposes. Speaking via Instagram, she noted that she has her trusty outdoors pair, but she also owns a similar pair for indoor use only. Alongside anti-nausea smelling salt, plasters and antibiotic ointment, Anne revealed that she carries the functional duo with her at all times.

© Getty © Getty

Her indoor options featured a black, tortoiseshell rim in a retro, Gucci-esque aviator style. A blue lens made for a gentle layer of protection against indoor elements, such as harsh lighting.

There are multiple reasons why one would wear sunglasses indoors - hangovers included. Light sensitivity (which can deeply affect those who suffer from migraines) is one, while maintaining anonymity is another. The latter is favoured among celebrities, who appreciate privacy during their day-to-day life.

© Getty Sunglasses have become an Anne Hathaway staple

However, for Anne, we suspect the reason may be a purely aesthetic one. Sunglasses have become her sartorial bread and butter, with the actress accumulating a dazzling archive over the years.

Perhaps kickstarted by her role as glasses-wearing Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries, whose specs represent her beauty evolution, Anne’s eyewear journey is one of note.

She owns pieces from top fashion brands, including Dior, Gucci and Prada, typically cut in a black, geometric style.

Whether she suffers from artificial lighting-inducing health woes, we don’t know., But we have no doubt that stylish shades, worn both outdoors and indoors, have contributed to the star’s epic sartorial status in the Hollywood sphere. Note to self, buy some character-defining sunnies ASAP.