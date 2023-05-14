10 dresses at the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards that were low key iconic

From Kate Winslet to Billie Piper, here’s who came dressed to impress...

We can always count on the British Academy Television Awards to bring the red carpet glamour post awards season.

Taking place at London's Southbank Centre, a galaxy of stars turned out to support the nominees and celebrate the winners of Britain's most-coveted TV awards.

From silver screen icons such as Kate Winslet and Billie Piper to reality stars such as Vogue Williams and Georgia Toffolo, the red carpet was awash with stunning fashion and glamorous dresses.

See the 10 most glamorous dresses and outfits from the 2023 TV BAFTAs:

Kate Winslet

Best Actress nominee Kate Winslet was the epitome of elegance in a classic LBD, proving exactly why we all need one in our wardrobe.

Billie Piper

I Hate Suzie star Billie Piper went for an ultra avant-garde awards show look in a space age embellished sequin blue full bodysuit. We stan the boldness.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore relied on stylist Emma Lane to help with her BAFTA look, and wore a black dress from cult-favourite fashion brand Galvan, alongside Saint Laurent earrings and shoes teamed with a Bulgari bag. The wavy cut out is beyond chic.

Vogue Williams

Podcast host and TV personality Vogue Williams donned an Alice Temperley dress which she teamed with the best selling Nimmi Jewel Emerald bag from Mae Cassidy. Naked dressing done right.

Vick Hope

Styled by Itunu Oke BBC Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope wore a lime green embellished Cucculelli Shaheen dress paired with Jimmy Choo heels, and jewellery from Galleria Armadoro. Lucky Calvin Harris we say.

Georgia Toffolo

Reality star Georgia Toffolo wore a winning look in the form of her vintage inspired red Rodarte dress, which is an A-list fave at the moment. This dress will never get old no matter how many celebs wear it.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg wore a fuchsia Roberto Cavalli Resort gown styled by Chloë Griffin. We high-key love her so anything she wears we are here for.

Freema Agyeman

Doctor Who star Freema Agyeman wore a pale pink Standing Ground gown teamed with elegant Tasaki pearls. Not all super heroes wear capes, but fashion girlies deffo do.

Chloe Lloyd

British model Chloe Lloyd attended the BAFTAs with husband Josh Cuthbert and wore a white gown which featured diamond cutouts and elegant embellishments. It's giving Elvira Hancock from Scarface but make it red carpet vibes.

Ellie Taylor

Styled by Tess Wright, comedian Ellie Taylor channeled a modern day Audrey Hepburn in a Safiyaa dress which she paired with Chanel earrings and a Cult Gaia clutch. Into it.

