Sabrina Carpenter is a total ice queen in hourglass gown

Even if pop music isn’t your cup of tea, there’s no denying that Sabrina Carpenter deserves all the praise she has received over the past year.

From her epic outfits to her chart-topping tunes, the 25-year-old soared to stardom in 2024, and it seems that she has no plans of slowing down for 2025.

On Thursday, Sabrina took to social media to share some highlights from the season. The first image of the pictorial bouquet showcased the singer sporting a form-fitting blue gown complete with a scooped neckline, a halterneck silhouette, a subtle bustier construction, and a serene tie-dye wash dotted with shimmering silver snowflakes.

© @sabrinacarpenter The singer served up snowflake supremacy in the winter-inspired dress

The star paired the costume-inspired garment with an ivory faux fur shawl, which was elegantly draped off her shoulders in quintessential Old Hollywood fashion.

Sabrina wore her Malibu blonde hair swept up into a messy bun, allowing her iconic fringe to shape her dainty facial features. A dewy complexion accentuated her album-fronting face, in addition to a dusting of blush, a touch of silver eyeshadow carefully positioned in the corners of her eyes and a rose-hued lip.

© @sabrinacarpenter Sabrina marked the new year with a series of winter wonderland snaps

She posed among a picturesque snow-laden landscape, showcasing a motionless chairlift and chalet-inspired wooden architecture.

2024 was a big year for Sabrina. In addition to a slew of viral hits, the singer ended her relationship with actor Barry Keoghan. However, she quickly turned a negative into a positive, using the break-up to channel her inner Princess Diana and the late royal's famed ‘revenge dressing’ method.

Stepping out in New York back in December, following the news of said high-profile bust up, the pop singer braved the city chill in a mini skirt suit in black, featuring decadent gold coin buttons peppered down the front and striking leopard print lapels.

The sculptural set hailed from designer Lillie Rubin’s opulent archive - further showcasing a nipped-in waistband, micro shorts and a figure-skimming fit. Safe to say, Lady Di would be proud.