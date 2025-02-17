Paris Hilton's birthday mini dress was peak Y2K It-girl glamour

February 17, 2025, marks the 44th birthday of 2000s style icon, reality TV legend and all-round American It-girl, Paris Hilton.

She burst onto our screens in 2003, after starring in the Fox reality series The Simple Life, alongside her childhood friend Nicole Richie. She immediately became the most stylish socialite of the moment and became a Y2K fashion poster girl for many of the decade's most iconic outfits including velour tracksuits, baker boy hats, micro mini skirts and showstopping glitzy dresses.

It's part and parcel that a fashion-forward Hollywood icon celebrates their birthday in the most over-the-top, dramatic form. For Paris' 28th birthday back in 2009, she partied in style by hosting an exclusive event at the Body English nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, and her show-stopping out epitomised the entire reason why she was (and still is) the ultimate feminine fashion icon.

© Getty Images Paris Hilton held her birthday party at the Hard Rock Hotel in 2009

She dazzled in a strapless mini dress encrusted with silver sequins, and two jewel-encrusted belt detailing that cinched the waist. In a look that said 1920s It-girl meets 2000s glamour, she paired it with a dazzling crystal headband worn across the forehead oozing flapper-esque elegance.

Paris also opted for a silver metallic handbag, matching glittery pointed-toe ballet flats, a diamond necklace, and a glitzy bracelet. Her sleek blonde bob with side-swept bangs and frosty pink lip gloss completed her quintessential Y2K party look, embodying the era’s obsession with over-the-top, ultra-feminine sparkle.

© Getty Images She stunned in a glitzy belted mini dress and a matching headband

Over the last couple of years, she has been through somewhat of a fashion renaissance. From uber-feminine midi dresses from brands loved by the Princess of Wales to championing hair bows before the fashion set made it a trend, she's recently transcended into a more mature, preppy style era.

Despite her style naturally changing, she's still stayed in touch with her iconic glamorous roots, donning glittery outfits or dramatic statement looks that remind us why she's the ultimate icon. We can't wait to see the looks she serves in her 44th year.