Nicky Hilton tried Paris Hilton's 'outdated' 2000s outfit formula and it actually worked

Rub your eyes again—no, it’s not 2004.

The year is 2024, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild has resurrected a fashion formula from the early 2000s that we never thought we'd see again: the maxi dress paired with a large, statement-making handbag. And guess what? It totally worked.

This past weekend, Nicky Hilton graced the opening day of the 2024 Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York, looking just as much the style icon that she was two decades ago. She floated through the event in a light blue, off-the-shoulder maxi dress that screamed boho chic.

© Sonia Moskowitz The socialite attended the opening day of the 2024 Hampton Classic Horse Show

The dress, with its ruffled neckline and tiered layers, was the epitome of laid-back elegance. But what really made us do a double-take was the structured Hermes handbag she carried—also in a perfectly matched pale blue. It looked like she raided her sister's Y2K wardrobe and brought it back for summer.

This isn’t the first time this summer that Nicky has revisited this classic 2000s look. Earlier, she was spotted in a bright yellow, off-the-shoulder maxi dress adorned with intricate boho patterns, and—surprise, surprise—an identical yellow Hermes handbag. The matchy-matchy vibe was pure 2000s, and yet, in 2024, it feels refreshingly nostalgic, even chic.

© The Hapa Blonde Nicky was spotted in SoHo on August 21 in the same 'Y2K outfit formula'

Let’s not forget the origins of this outfit formula. The early 2000s were all about bohemian style: flowing fabrics, earthy tones, and an air of effortless cool. Maxi dresses were a wardrobe staple, embraced by everyone from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Sienna Miller and, of course, Paris Hilton.

Paris practically lived in this combo, pairing her floaty dresses with the oversized "it bags" that became status symbols of the era.

Nicky’s nod to this 'cheugy' trend might seem risky in today’s world of minimalist chic, but it’s clear that some fashion formulas are truly timeless.

© Jeff Vespa Paris Hilton was spotted in the look, back in 2008.

With a few modern tweaks and a hefty dose of confidence, she’s proves that even the most nostalgic of trends can make a comeback.