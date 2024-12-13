Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Hilton debuts wildest look yet in head-to-toe leopard print to celebrate Skims
Paris stands in front of a storefront, wearing her leopard-print jumpsuit and coat draped over her shoulders. Her glittery clutch and pointed heels complete the luxe, edgy vibe.© GC Images

At Kim Kardashian’s star-studded store opening, the heiress reminded us all why the trend is a fashion mainstay

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
Paris Hilton must have certainly made jaws drop at the grand opening of Kim Kardashian's Skims flagship store in New York City. 

The event, held in the former Versace store in Midtown, drew a star-studded crowd, but Paris proved that when it comes to stealing the spotlight, she’s the undisputed queen - rocking a daring head-to-toe leopard print look. 

Paris stepped out in a sheer, body-hugging leopard print jumpsuit that left little to the imagination. The high-neck, long-sleeve design showcased her svelte silhouette, while the semi-transparent fabric added a touch of sultry elegance. She completed the look with a dramatic floor-length leopard print coat, lined with quilted black fabric, draped effortlessly over her shoulders for an extra dose of glam.

Paris poses under city lights, showcasing a sheer leopard-print jumpsuit paired with a long quilted-lined leopard coat. Her black heels and bold smokey eye amplify the evening’s drama.© GC Images
Queen of the concrete jungle - Paris Hilton turned the sidewalk into her 'catwalk' in the head-to-toe leopard moment

To accessorise, Paris upped the ante of her OTT ensemble with a few curated pieces. She carried a sparkling black clutch, crystal chokers for an extra hint of glitz and paired the outfit with sleek black pointed-toe stilettos. Blonde waves framed her face, while a bold smokey eye and nude lip added a touch of Paris-approved-glam to the classic print. For a playful twist, Paris later donned oversized sunglasses. 

Paris’s daring look is part of a leopard print renaissance that’s dominating autumn/winter 2024 trends. "Animal prints are often seen scattered throughout the runways, but this season the favourite is leopard. We’ve seen it creeping back into our wardrobes already with fashion editors donning leopard print jeans, but expect to see more," penned H! Fashion’s Chloe Gallagher about the AW24 fashion trends to invest in immediately

Paris Hilton strikes a pose in her leopard jumpsuit and oversized coat, accessorized with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a statement choker, exuding diva energy outside a brightly lit store.© GC Images
Claws out, sunnies on - Paris Hilton served untamed glam in her fiercest leopard ensemble yet

The iconic pattern, with sartorial roots as far back as ancient Egypt, has been perennially embraced by modern-day style icons. Long-time fan Kate Moss was spotted draped in a leopard coat at Paris Fashion Week in September, and Hailey Bieber has also recently been sporting it as outerwear. Designers like Prada and Zimmermann and high-street brands such as Ganni and Marks & Spencer are all touting the trend in their collections, creating pieces that range from luxe coats to everyday jeans. 

Fashion search platform Lyst reported a 91% surge in leopard print searches, while Pinterest noted a staggering 2,990% increase in interest for leopard print jeans. Depop also saw a 296% spike in leopard print coat searches from June to September. Whether on the runway or the street, this fierce pattern is back in full force.

Paris Hilton’s bold approach to fashion proves that leopard print is more than just a trend - it’s a power move. Whether you’re ready to embrace a statement coat or go all-in like Paris, leopard print is the ultimate way to make a splash this season. As the heiress herself often says, "that’s hot."

