Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet wore matching $40K rings to the BAFTAs

Ever since Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first linked back in April of 2023, the couple have made it their mission to be the world's most stylish pair.

From their multiple awards show appearances to their romantic after-dark date nights, the loved-up duo are big fans of matching moments, and who can blame them when they look that good together?

The couple's most recent co-ordinating accent was an opulent nod to high-fashion elegance, both spotted sporting matching rings to attend the 2025 BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday night.

© BAFTA via Getty Images Timothée always brings Kylie as his date to awards shows

For the opulent occasion, Kylie and Timothée both wore all-black, the youngest Jenner sister sporting a glitzy archival low-back John Galliano dress and the Dune actor donning a sleek Bottega Veneta suiting style.

Though both ensembles were identical in hue, it was their accessory choice that tied both looks together.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Kylie wore her ring on her wedding finger © WireImage Timothée wore his on his right pinky finger

The Hollywood couple decided to sport matching Cartier panther motif rings for the occasion, which the diamond experts over at Steven Stone estimate to be worth at least $40k (£31.7k.)

“While this exact Panthère de Cartier ring is not currently listed on the luxury brand’s website, similar pieces retail for approximately $40,000, making it likely to hold a comparable value."

© BAFTA via Getty Images The loved-up couple shared multiple heartfelt moments throughout the ceremony

Maxwell Stone, from Steven Stone continued on to break down the opulent co-ordinating accessory, saying: “Crafted from 18K white gold, these exquisite rings take the form of a panther with its paws elegantly stretched out. Adorned with 264 round brilliant-cut diamonds - boasting VS1 clarity, G colour, and a total weight of 1.66 carats - they sparkle with unmatched brilliance. The panther's piercing eyes are set with two emeralds, while black onyx stones add a striking contrast, enhancing the intricate design.”

Though a statement delight in its own right, the ring itself has a much deeper meaning for couples and their relationship, Maxwell also notes that: “Black onyx is often seen as a symbol of strength, protection, and resilience, believed to absorb negative energy and promote inner stability and confidence. For Timothée, who is currently in the spotlight and up for major awards for two highly anticipated films, this symbolism feels especially fitting. As he navigates the pressures of award season, the grounding energy of black onyx could serve as a subtle yet powerful emblem of focus and determination.”