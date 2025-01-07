Kylie Jenner's vintage Golden Globes dress was a homage to Elizabeth Hurley

It seems that even when you’re one of the world's most famed faces with any designer on call to create a custom ensemble at your fingertips, taking inspiration from a former style muse is always a good idea.

If you’re late to the game or have been taking a social media hiatus as part of your ‘new year, new me’ endeavours, then you’ll have likely missed the plethora of stellar outfits which took to the Golden Globe red carpet on Sunday night.

As expected all our favourites were out in full force, with a newly engaged Zendaya dripping in Louis Vuitton, Selena Gomez rocking custom Prada and Ariana Grande embodying a modern-day Audrey Hepburn in vintage Givenchy.

Also included in the mix of best-dressed stars was Timothée Chalamet's girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who like Ariana, paid homage to an icon through her dress.

© @kyliejenner Kylie shared a selection of images from the night on her Instagram

For the opulent occasion, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister opted for an archival silver chain mail gown from Versace’s 1999 collection. The glamorous gown fit the mother of two like a glove and featured a low back and floral applique accents.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Elizabeth donned the designer dress back in 1999

Fans of pop culture instantly noticed that Kylie’s dress choice was inspired by Elizabeth Hurley, who wore the exact same dress in a lilac hue to accompany her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant to the 1999 CFDA Awards dinner.

© Penske Media via Getty Images The couple are rarely seen together

Kylie’s beau Timothée matched his girlfriend's glam energy by wearing a sparkly Tom Ford suit and blue necktie scarf.

The couple, who have been dating for over a year now have previously been referred to as the modern-day Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley, this year's award ceremony marking the second time Kylie has taken outfit cues from the English actress and model.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty The actress chose a sheer lace twin set © Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima Kylie put a modern spin on Liz's lace ensemble at last year's event

To attend last year's Golden Globe ceremony, Kylie chose to recreate Elizabeth’s 1997 Pantages Theatre look. Kylie opted for a long-sleeved black sheer lace option while the Dune actor was fitted in a black sequin suiting look.

Lucky for those of us who still mourn the breakup of Hugh and Elizabeth, Kylie and Timothée are filling that void to perfection.