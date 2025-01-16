Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's best fashion moments

Fans' views on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship are as varied as Kris Jenner's business ventures.

Whilst some have called it a showmance and a PR stunt, the beauty industry mogul and the Wonka actor have been dating for almost two years, with a source allegedly saying that Kylie called her French-American beau 'the one'.

The two are walking proof that opposites attract. Although official public appearances together are few and far between, the A-list duo put on a stylish display when they do. The two are style icons in their own right. Kylie's list of sartorial accolades needs no introduction, whilst self-proclaimed 'fashion fanboy' Timothée has had plenty of show-stopping experimental fashion moments (remember his internet-breaking Louis Vuitton bib at the 2019 Golden Globes?).

© WireImage Timothée wore a sequinned bib by Louis Vuitton in 2019 © Getty Images Kylie's PFW appearance in 2023 was one of her most memorable looks of all time

Dating expert Anne-Sofie Koktved told Hello! "Kylie's decision to support him without walking the red carpet alongside him demonstrates a mature and considered approach to their relationship. By being there for him behind the scenes she sends a clear message that she's invested in his success and happiness without needing to share the spotlight."

"Quiet support can be an incredibly powerful aspect of a relationship, often strengthening the bond between partners in ways that public displays might not."

With that in mind, appreciating their privacy and respecting their relationship is a must. Let's discuss what we do know, shall we? The duo's best couple fashion moments so far...

Sequin Splendour

© Penske Media via Getty Images The 82nd Annual Golden Globes, 2025

Timothée proudly took his girlfriend on his arm to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Kylie looked every inch the glamorous girlfriend in an archival silver chain mail gown from Versace’s 1999 collection. The dress was inspired by Elizabeth Hurley, who wore the exact same dress in a lilac hue to accompany her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant to the 1999 CFDA Awards dinner. Timothée matched his girlfriend's glam energy by wearing a sparkly Tom Ford suit and blue necktie scarf.

Same But Different

© Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima The 81st Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024

At last year's Golden Globes, Kylie opted for a black sheer vintage Hanae Mori dress featuring long sleeves and an elegant backless silhouette. Timothée also opted for all-black, wearing a glitzy Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane suit.

Courtside Casual

© GC Images The US Open Tennis Championships finals, September 10, 2023

In one of their first public outings together, the couple attended the US Open Tennis Championships final in 2023. Matching each other's laid-back vibes, they both opted for plain, dark-hued tees and jeans, finished with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. It's giving Victoria and David Beckham 'matchy matchy' and we can't get enough...