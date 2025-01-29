Kylie Jenner's couture leopard print dress is sheer genius

Not many people would rummage through the Alaïa archives to source an outfit for a simple sushi run. But then again, Kylie Jenner is no ordinary person.

The beauty founder has been revelling in the high octane antics of Paris Couture Week, attending the keenly-awaited Chanel Haute Couture show on Tuesday.

The same day, she gracefully shed her tweed Chanel layers in favour of something a touch more voluptuous. The 27-year-old slipped into a sheer mini dress featuring cut-out velvet bustier detailing, a high neckline, and a velvet leopard print design set against the transparent structure of the thigh-skimming number.

© @kyliejenner The 27-year-old looked to Alaïa for her Parisian style moment

The dress in question hailed from Alaïa’s autumn-winter 1991 collection, which featured several iterations of the look. The brand crafted several versions of the feline piece, inspired by a catsuit rendition famously modeled by Naomi Campbell and an off-the-shoulder design worn by Iman to a film premiere that same year.

Kylie completed her archival attire, which was styled by Mackenzie Grandquist, by wearing her inky black locks down loose in a bouncy blowdry and showcasing a mesmerising matte makeup look.

© Conde Nast via Getty Images Naomi Campbell walking for Alaïa's AW 1991 runway show

Founded by the legendary Azzedine Alaïa, the Parisian house is synonymous with sculpted silhouettes, second-skin knitwear, and an unwavering devotion to craftsmanship. The brand’s signature body-conscious designs celebrate the female form with an effortless sensuality, making it a red-carpet favourite among style icons like Zendaya and Kaia Gerber.

Under Pieter Mulier’s creative direction, Alaïa continues to marry modernity with its rich heritage, delivering exquisite tailoring and architectural draping. Celebrities such as Ms Jenner adore the house for its ability to exude power and sophistication, championing the brand for red carpet occasions on the regular.

Kylie’s leopard print concoction followed a sweetheart Chanel combination that took Paris Couture Week goers by surprise. Looking divine in a co-ord fresh from the Chanel 2024/2025 Métiers d'Art show, the business mogul oozed elegance in a cropped tweed jacket embellished with knotted detailing and silver hardware, a reimagined take on the classic Chanel suit.

From sultry Alaïa bodycons to sweetheart Chanel sets, Kylie and her divinely luxurious wardrobe continue to take centre stage.